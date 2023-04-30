Tesla Model S Plaid Is Pinker Than a Teenage Girl's Purse, Mocks Gas Cars

It doesn't matter if they like it or not, but the Tesla Model S is on the lips of every gearhead out there. However, most people need to remember that this is an aging product, despite the constant work that goes into it.
Production kicked off in 2012, and since then, the battery-electric business sedan (technically, it's a liftback) has been upgraded numerous times, mostly with an emphasis on its tech features. Musk's team launched several versions of the car, including one to top them all in terms of performance: the Plaid.
A true wolf in sheep's clothing, the Tesla Model S Plaid has repeatedly proved its mettle. It's neck-snapping fast in a straight line and can beat most supercars in a quarter-mile battle. That alone has made it even more popular among those who have already embraced the all-quiet future of the automobile. As for its cornering ability, let's say it needs more refining.
In the constant chase of making their rides stand out, certain owners have given the Model S Plaid a few aftermarket bits and pieces. The pictured car is part of this squad; truth be told, we've seen better-looking copies. The first thing that stands out is the pink wrap applied to almost all body panels. A few black elements contrast it, and some decals decorate the exterior.
Shared by Vossen on social media not long ago, it features one of their wheelsets. The alloys are called the ERA-2 and are available from $2,000 each in the smallest offering, which measures 18 inches in diameter. Every extra inch will add $100 to each wheel, and they can be had from 18 to 24 inches, bar the 23-in. A whole bunch of custom finishes will give them more personality, and the wheel maker states that they can be had in one of the 48 available hues.
The five-spoke set is on the rare side of the market, as besides the pictured Tesla Model S Plaid, whose license plate mocks gas-powered cars, it was equipped to other vehicles too. A pair of Nissan GT-Rs is on the list, and so is the Mercedes-AMG GT. A five-door Merc' E-Class also rides on the ERA-2, the wheel maker's official website reveals, and a couple of Ferraris, the 550 Maranello and the much newer SF90. An Audi R8 sports the same Vossen alloy set, along with a heavily modified Dodge Challenger, with a wide body kit and custom look, which is a resident of the UAE (United Arab Emirates).
Before wrapping it up, we've got to ask: do you like this Tesla Model S Plaid better than the stock one? Put that keyboard to work in the comments area, and let us know.
