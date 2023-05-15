How Astronomers Choose What to Point the James Webb Telescope At

After years of waiting and billions of dollars spent on it, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) finally departed our planet back in 2021. Presently parked at Lagrange Point 2 (L2), 930,000 miles (1.5 million km) away from home, it has sent back these past two years a lot of incredible images of the Universe. But have you ever wondered who and how decides what the thing looks at?

18 photos Photo: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI