The Benno RemiDemi E-Bike Can Be Extensively Customized To Fit Your Everyday Cargo

E-bikes are becoming increasingly popular nowadays – besides making their EVs fun to ride, e-bike manufacturers must develop other benefits for their products. Take the Benno RemiDemi, for instance. The machine provides a great mix of riding fun and practicality with its cargo-carrying capabilities.
German bike designer Benno Benziger had a snowboard and skate background before co-founding Electra Bikes in 1993 in San Diego. After growing the company until 2010 and accumulating experience in the field, he founded Benno Bikes in 2015, aiming to incorporate electrification technology and reinvent the bike design.
Benno Bikes thinks that regular e-bikes offer very little utility, while full-size cargo e-bikes are too large to ride daily. The company also believes that riders mustn't choose between fun and practicality. And so, Benno Bikes came up with a brand-new category: Etility. As the company describes, etility blends agility with utility and "combines an awesome ride with the capability to carry significant loads."
All of Benno Bikes' products follow the Etility design philosophy. Even though all of their e-bikes have a degree of practicality, the one that tops them all is the Benno Boost, which I've previously covered here on autoevolution.
Compared to the Boost and other Benno e-bikes with longer wheelbases, the RemiDemi is a bit smaller, boasting a wheelbase of 1,130 mm (44 inches). There's a single size available, accommodating riders with a height between 5'1" (155 centimeters) and 6'1" (185 centimeters). The smaller size enables increased maneuverability, especially when riding in urban settings.
About that, the RemiDemi has a tubular frame built out of 6061 aluminum alloy, and it tips the scales at 65 lbs. (30 kg). But here's the good part: the extra front rack can hold up to (20 kg), while the steel frame at the rear that doubles as a rack can carry up to 66 lbs. (30 kg). That brings the e-bike's total carrying capacity to 400 lbs. (180 kg), including the rider, cargo, and bike.
Benno Bikes didn't sacrifice performance – at the core of the e-bike is a Bosch engine connected to a lithium-ion battery. There are two motor versions available for the RemiDemi: Performance and Performance Sport, with the latter only available in the United States and New Zealand. Furthermore, you can choose between 400 Wh and 500 Wh batteries.
However, both Performance and Performance Sport Bosch motors have 250 W of power, which produces 48 lb-ft. (65 Nm) of torque. In fact, the only difference between the two is top speed – Performance Sport allows riders to reach 28 mph (45 kph). Performance enables them to accelerate to 20 mph (32 mph) in the United States and Canada, while EU riders are limited to 16 mph (25 kph), as per European regulations.
Five pedal assistance modes are available, as well as a walk assist mode. Riders can cycle through them via a Bosch Purion On-Board computer, conveniently located on the left side of the handlebar.
Let me also mention other components that help improve the riding experience on the RemiDemi. The bike is fitted with a Shimano 9-speed drivetrain, which will surely come in handy when tackling slopes. Stopping power is offered through Shimano hydraulic brakes, with a 180 mm disc in the front and 160 mm in the rear.
The RemiDemi rides on aluminum rims with All Road 20" puncture-resistant fat tires, allowing for more maneuverability. You'll discover the e-bike is equipped as standard with the essentials for urban riding. It features fenders on both wheels, front and rear lights, and a rear kickstand.
By this point, you're probably wondering about pricing. Benno Bikes' official website doesn't list any prices. Based on what I researched online, it's around $3,900 (3,600), although it can increase depending on what accessories or motor version you go for.
Riders will have an upright position on the RemiDemi, with adjustable seating, both up and down and front and back. The wide aluminum handlebars measuring 675 millimeters (27 inches) in width offer even more handleability. Moreover, getting on and off the e-bike is done quickly via a convenient, low step-through frame.
There isn't a drastic difference between the amount of range you'll get with the 400 Wh and 500 Wh batteries. The former allows for 25-70 miles (40-110 km) and the latter 30-80 miles (50-130 km). Moreover, charging takes about 6.5 hours for the 400 Wh with a 2A charger and 4.5 hours for the 500 Wh with a 4A charger.
There are six colors you can choose from for the e-bike: Chai Latte Gray, Coral Pink, Dolphin Blue, Olive Green, Turmeric Yellow, and Anthracite Gray. However, not all models, colors, or configurations are available in all countries. Customers have a wide range of accessories they can purchase, such as a front basket, bags, passenger seats for children, kickstands, and more.
