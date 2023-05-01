Fabriga Modula Is a Modular Cargo E-Bike That Suits Any Family's Dynamic Lifestyle

Electric cargo bikes are experiencing a growth in popularity, with people looking for a sturdy way to transport cargo, groceries, pets, or even small humans around town choosing this type of urban commuter for their daily needs. Besides their practicality, cargo e-bikes provide a sustainable approach to urban mobility, making them even more appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. If it also happens to be foldable and modular, you've got yourself a city commuter that will cater to a wide range of riders.

21 photos Photo: Fabriga Cycles