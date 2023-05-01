Fabriga Modula Is a Modular Cargo E-Bike That Suits Any Family's Dynamic Lifestyle

Electric cargo bikes are experiencing a growth in popularity, with people looking for a sturdy way to transport cargo, groceries, pets, or even small humans around town choosing this type of urban commuter for their daily needs. Besides their practicality, cargo e-bikes provide a sustainable approach to urban mobility, making them even more appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. If it also happens to be foldable and modular, you've got yourself a city commuter that will cater to a wide range of riders.
Banking on the increased demand for this type of two-wheeler, renowned Italian bike manufacturer Fabriga Cycles has recently introduced a new model, a folding and modular electric cargo bike called Fabriga Modula. Touted as scalable, foldable, and durable, the new e-bike is also characterized by its modularity, which allows it to cater to any active family's dynamic lifestyle and needs.
The Fabriga Modula is a significant evolution of the company's previous model - the Grazilla Motobus - and comes after three years of development. Unveiled at the Cargo Bike Summit in London on March 31, the two-wheeler comes with an ultra-modular design with a three-section frame assembly comprised of the steering, motor compartment, and tail, which is its most groundbreaking innovation.
The aim was to develop a bike capable of adapting to a family's life cycle needs. As such, the company explains that the long tail has been designed on two levels in order to accommodate children of different ages. Children up to four years can be carried in the middle of the frame, on the lower level, and then, when they grow, they can move to the upper level above the rear wheels. Eventually, the long tail can be replaced with a shorter one, thus converting the Modula into a more compact, foldable urban ride.
A double-decker option is also possible, which brings the frame to a single upper level, and fitting an extra-long and wide deck for deliveries is also possible, further showcasing its adaptability.
The loading compartment is quite generous at 115 cm (45.3 inches), and a few simple adjustments will allow you to transform it from a cargo bike to a kid carrier, a flexibility that not many models on the market today provide. This makes the Fabriga Modula ideal for families looking for a cargo bike that can adapt to different needs and situations.
When you need to store or transport it, the e-bike can easily be folded down to a compact size of just 150 cm (60 inches) in length. All its accessories, including the footrests, stainless steel Teddy bars, and bags, are also foldable.
This e-bike comes with a unique motor cradle that allows for any type of mid-drive motor to be installed on it for pedal assistance. You can even fit a non-e-bike bottom bracket version if you so wish. It is a separate motor bay compartment, which allows for great flexibility throughout the bike's lifespan. This means that, with the help of a skilled mechanic, you can easily upgrade your electric bike instead of investing in a new one.
Fabriga Cycle's Modula foldable cargo e-bike will be made available in multiple trim levels from September 2023. The standard version will be priced at €2,770 ($3,050 to current exchange rates), while the top-of-the-line version with a high-end engine will set up back €4,970 ($5,470).
