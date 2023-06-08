Mansory Lives the American Dream, Adds the Cadillac Escalade to Their Portfolio

Mansory's work includes a whole lot of cars from different brands. Makers such as Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, Bugatti, Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and others are on the list. As of recently, they have expanded the offering to the Cadillac Escalade.
The full-size SUV made under the GM umbrella has ticked the exterior and interior enhancements boxes, and it also has slightly more power from the V8 due to the controversial tuner's work. Overall, it's not a kitschy proposal, but it is far from being a good-looking one, either.
Starting on the outside, Mansory has given it several add-ons all around. Up front, we can see the new apron with side blades and additional trim. The fender flares make it look more muscly, and it has new side skirts and a rear diffuser with a multi-fin styling. This piece has an integrated brake light in the middle and sports cutouts for the quad exhaust tips.
More aftermarket trim is visible on the front fenders, front doors, rear three-quarter windows, and at the top end of the tailgate in the form of a spoiler. Like most add-ons, the side mirror caps were made of carbon fiber and have a dark look, just like the rest of the vehicle. Part of the FD.15 series, the 10x26-inch wheels wrapped in 295/30 tires on all four corners round off the exterior makeover.
Mansory-branded treadplates with a carbon look greet users upon opening the doors. We can see that their logo also decorates other parts of the cockpit, including the new floor mats that have leather edging. Elsewhere, the pictured Cadillac Escalade has light brown leather upholstery on the seats with a diamond pattern and on the center armrest, lower parts of the door cards, and steering wheel. It also sports aluminum pedals and footrest, and wood trim on the dashboard.
Their social media post announcing the improvements for the Escalade reveals a power boost available for the 6.2-liter V8 engine, which now pumps out 455 hp (461 ps/339 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, as well as a new exhaust system that should enrich the sound produced by the sonorous mill. Additional performance enhancements are also under development as we speak for the Escalade-V, which is the most powerful version of the series yet.
Keep in mind that without any outside intervention, Cadillac's Escalade-V takes 4.4 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), and it is a 12-second ride down the quarter mile on a good day. Its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, similar to the one powering the CT5-V Blackwing, yanks out 682 hp (692 ps/503 kW) and develops 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of torque straight from the factory. Pricing for this model starts at almost $150,000 before destination and dealer fees.
