OXFO's OX1 E-Bike With Folding Mechanism and Rolling Function Is Available for Purchase

E-bikes are gradually becoming ubiquitous, and due to their versatility and convenience, everyone and their mother seem to be interested in purchasing one, be it for commuting, recreation, or fitness. Depending on your needs, different features might be on top of your list when choosing an electric bike. If easy portability and storage is what you are looking for, UK-based manufacturer OXFO Limited has a lightweight folding e-bike in store for you.
Initially unveiled in October last year, the OXFO OX1 is now crowdfunding on Indiegogo and is advertised as "the most stylish fold & roll e-bike." It is essentially an electric bike with a foldable magnesium frame and a rolling function that allows riders to easily push it along when not in use. Besides that, it comes with a series of outstanding features that make it stand out from the crowd.
In terms of design, the OX1 is a minimalist e-bike with a simplified magnesium alloy unibody frame that houses all the cables within, giving it a clean, streamlined look. The e-bike's hinge is conveniently positioned in front of the seat tube to make it foldable. In just 10 seconds, it collapses to just 20 x 20 x 21.7 inches (508 x 508 x 550 mm), and the two wheels align when folded. The rider can then use either the saddle or the handlebars as a handle to push or pull it along.
The new two-wheeler is lightweight, tipping the scales at just 16.5 kg (about 36 lbs) thanks to the materials used in its construction. According to the manufacturer, its magnesium alloy frame is 33% lighter than an aluminum equivalent, meaning the bike is easy to carry and transport.
Power comes from a 250W 45 Nm rear-mounted motor that delivers impressive torque to ensure a smooth and easy commute and also allows riders to tackle more difficult terrains such as hills, mud tracks, and gravel roads. The motor works in conjunction with a seat post battery rated between 6.4 Ah for the OX1 to 7 Ah for the OX1 Max US edition, striking a good balance between power and range. OX1's top speed is said to be 16 mph (25 kph), while the OX1 Max is limited to 22 mph (35 kph).
As for range, it can vary based on road conditions and riding style, but up to 84 miles (135 km) of range are promised on a full charge. The battery pack will recharge to full in three to four hours.
The newcomer is equipped with a torque sensor that makes the motor assistance feel smoother. Other noteworthy features include a rear shock absorber that guarantees more comfortable rides and an LED headlight.
The e-bike rides on 16-inch Kenda tires and boasts a dual braking system with electric and disc brakes for adequate stopping power.
OXFO Limited's two-wheeler is now live on Indiegogo, and backers can choose from four available colors. You can now get the OX1 and OX1 Max electric bikes for an early bird pledge of US$1,359 and US$1,607, respectively, with the estimated delivery date being August 2023. The company is shipping to the UK and EU, but also US and Canada.
