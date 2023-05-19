Async A1 Pro Is a Sleek All-Terrain Electric Bike Offering Up to 150 Miles of Range

The e-bike market has experienced tremendous growth in the last couple of years, so cyclists of all ages, sizes, and riding styles are spoiled for choice. Moreover, with the latest developments in e-bike performance and PEV capability in general, the line between e-bikes and motorcycles is getting increasingly blurred by the day.
Considering the current market oversaturation, competition is fierce, and EV startups are compelled to produce innovative, high-quality, and stylish models in order to stand out from the crowd. Async, a new player on the urban mobility scene, has recently introduced a unique and visually appealing electric bike that has been in development for the past year. It is dubbed the Async A1 Pro, and versatility is its second name, as it has been designed to be used for daily commutes, weekend adventures off the beaten path, and everything in between.
Whether you use it as a Class-compliant urban ride or an off-roader on its all-terrain tires, the e-bike-moto hybrid is said to offer comfort and unparalleled performance.
From an aesthetic perspective, the A1 Pro strikes a balance between simplicity and elegance. It features a streamlined form with an aluminum frame and triangular design. It boasts a distinctive integrated chassis with a thick top tube running the entire length of the two-wheeler. It integrates the 300-lumen LED headlight at the front as well as the rear braking taillight. It also houses the long-range 1,920-Wh removable battery that is said to offer an impressive 150-mile (242-km) range on a single charge.
There is also a vertically-running structural member, which integrates a sealed rear monoshock, linkage, and crank. The inverted suspension fork is adjustable and offers 120 mm of travel. The bike rides on 20-inch spoked wheels shod in 4-inch fat tires that give it great traction.
The rider’s comfort is guaranteed by the frame geometry and 1.8-inch (4.6-cm) thick padded seat designed to provide excellent cushioning and pressure relief. The bike will support a maximum weight of 330 pounds (150 kg), accommodating users between 5.4 and 6.4 ft (1.65 – 1.95 m) in height.
A 5.5-inch full-color digital dash mounted in the center of the handlebar allows riders to keep track of speed and battery range. Another useful feature of the Async A1 Pro is its ability to charge devices like phones and tablets on the go, as it comes equipped with a USB port. Moreover, the e-bike connects to a dedicated mobile app running on a smartphone, which can enable GPS tracking and route planning, allow riders to view real-time e-bike stats and ride history, monitor the bike’s position, and lock and unlock it. It can also be utilized as a digital key and to set up a burglar alarm.
The Async A1 Pro electric bike is already available for preorder and is offered in Moon Silver or Space Orange colorways for a limited-time discounted price of $2,799. Deliveries are expected to begin in July. A lower-specced Async A1 model is also available for t $1,999.
Power comes from a 1,200W hub motor (2,500 W peak) capable of delivering 70 lb-ft (95 Nm) of torque and endowing the all-terrain electric moped with a top speed of 35 mph (56 kph) in off-road-only PAS/throttle mode. The A1 Pro features multiple power modes. The road-going mode limits speed to 28 mph (45 kph). Stopping power is ensured by four-piston hydraulic brakes with a 203-mm rotor in the front and a 180-mm rotor in the rear.
