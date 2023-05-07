The RipRacer Fat-Tire E-Bike Is All About Budget-Friendly Fun and Versatility

The majority of the e-bikes I've covered here on autevolution are commuter-oriented. Today, I'd like to take a different approach by discussing an electric bicycle that's all about the fun factor. Here's the RipRacer from Juiced Bikes.
Before I go into detail, let me shortly tell you about Juiced Bikes. The California-based company was founded in 2009 by US Olympic high jumper Tora Harris. It focuses on providing e-bikes with increased emphasis on riding range, battery power, safety, and affordability.
Being a budget-conscious shopper myself, I love offering our readers solutions that won't break the bank. And so, I decided to first cover the most affordable option in Juiced Bikes' range, the RipRacer. The e-bike was announced back in 2021, and its maker describes it as "the ultimate Fun Sized Fat-Tire E-Bike."
Tora Harris, the CEO and Founder of Juiced Bikes, said in a statement that it's the perfect e-bike for the younger generation. That being said, there's a youngster in us all, regardless of our actual age, so you shouldn't be discouraged from getting your hands on this bike.
Two versions are available for the RipRacer: Class 2 and Class 3. Their mechanical components are the same, but they differ in power and range and, of course, price. The Class 2 variant costs $1,300, while the higher-powered Class 3 is offered for $1,500. Unfortunately, Juiced Bikes only ship to all US states except Hawaii and Alaska.
The first thing you'll notice about the RipRacer is its BMX-style frame. The top tube follows the slope of the down tube as it connects to the seat tube. Still, it's a step-over frame, and it's made of custom, heat-treated aluminum. Even though the bike has a reduced size, it tips the scales at 66 lbs. (30 kg), battery included, and can carry a total payload of 275 lbs. (125 kg).
A wide range of riders are accommodated on the e-bike. Specifically, it comes in a single size, ideal for those between 5' and 6'3 (1.5 and 1.9 meters), with a standover height of about 30 inches (76 centimeters). You'll have an upright riding position, and, of course, the seat can be adjusted.
Powering the e-bike is a removable G2 52 V battery connected to a 750 W motor with a 1,040 W peak for Class 2 and a 1,300 W peak for Class 3. Both provide plenty of power and range for everyday riding but let me tell you about the exact numbers.
Spend an extra $200 for the Class 3, and you'll get slightly more power: the top speed is about 28 mph (45 kph), with a max torque of 80 Nm (59 lb-ft.), and you'll be able to ride for an impressive 55 miles (89 km). Furthermore, you get an advanced LCD instead of the Class 2 Basic LED display, which enables you to activate the Race Track Mode. It allows speeds of over 28 mph, although the range is decreased to 23 miles (37 km).
Customers won't have to worry about getting this e-bike wet. The battery boasts IP65 water resistance, protecting it against low-pressure water jets from any direction. There's a built-in battery LED that shows the charge status. With additional safety in mind, Juiced Bikes devised an AirTag compartment directly into the battery's case.
There are five pedal assistance modes you can cycle through. If you don't feel like pedaling, you can use the half-length twist throttle to accelerate and ride.
Juiced Bikes makes sure you'll have plenty of visibility when riding the RipRacer by fitting front and rear LED lights as standard. If you want to use the e-bike for commuting and carrying your necessities, you can opt for a basket or a rear rack. Moreover, other extra accessories, such as a fender kit, an extra battery, or an air pump, are also available.
Customers can choose between four colors for the RipRacer: Baja Blue, Noir, Hi-Viz Yellow, and Mystic Green. Juiced Bikes has designed a good entry-level e-bike with a competitive price tag - the on and off-road riding capability is the cherry on top. You can find more information about the two-wheeler on the manufacturer's website.
So, what's the ideal use of the RipRacer? Well, it's a versatile e-bike – you can use it to avoid traffic and travel around the city, but it'll perform just as well when you take it off the beaten path. Let's look closer and see what components give it these capabilities.
The Class 2 version can achieve an average of 35 miles (56 km) of range, although the figure can drastically change depending on several factors, such as conditions or rider weight. What's more, you can reach a top speed of 20 mph (32 kph), with a maximum torque of 64 Nm (47 lb-ft.).
Spend an extra $200 for the Class 3, and you'll get slightly more power: the top speed is about 28 mph (45 kph), with a max torque of 80 Nm (59 lb-ft.), and you'll be able to ride for an impressive 55 miles (89 km). Furthermore, you get an advanced LCD instead of the Class 2 Basic LED display, which enables you to activate the Race Track Mode. It allows speeds of over 28 mph, although the range is decreased to 23 miles (37 km).
The fat tires will work with the front suspension to absorb the impact when riding. By the way, the RipRacer comes equipped as standard with 20" CST Off Road Tires, complete with 3 mm puncture protection. Moreover, proper stopping power is ensured via hydraulic disc brakes, with 180 mm discs both in the front and rear.
