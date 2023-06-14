Bianchi Shows Off Their Most Aerodynamic Machines for the Masses: An "Aerovolution"

"I'm telling you; it cuts through headwind like a hot knife through butter." " What does that even mean?" "it means this thing has been tested and ridden by the best to be the best. get it?"
Folks, the two characters above are talking about nothing more than one of the newest lineups of bicycles that world-renowned Bianchi has recently unveiled, the Oltre. In short, it's the sort of bicycle that's seen rigorous R&D in order to help riders shave seconds off the clock and bring home those gold medals. You'll understand what I mean once you find out how much one of these babies costs.
If this is the first time you hear of Bianchi, just turn on your TV to any cycling sports channel, and chances are that you'll see a bike from this crew in the next few minutes or so. If we consider that this crew has been in the market since 1885, it's no wonder they're at the head of the proverbial pack and continue to do so to this day.
Now, the Oltre is considered a "hyperbike." what does that mean in terms of cycling? It means a machine that's been tuned to help you achieve the fastest speeds possible, cut through air like a knife, and keep your energy expenditure to a minimum.
To help achieve these results, Bianchi called upon their most specialized branch, Reparto Corse, their racing department, so you know this thing is showcasing the very latest and best building techniques, components, dynamics, and geometry. Oh, and this crew also works with some of the very best athletes the game has to offer while developing each lineup.
Looking closer at each frame, we can see that it's shaped differently from other road bikes in that each tune has been elongated and defined in such a way as to manipulate airflow to its liking. Even the fork, rims, and seat tube follow the same principles: edge out in front to slice through the air.
However, Bianchi went a bit further this time and refined other components typically added to their frames. One such feature is the cockpit. Suppose you look closely at the images in the gallery or the video below. In that case, you'll understand what I mean: that massive gaping hole in the middle. This feature has been added to "generate a vortex behind it," helping reduce air pressure that would typically arise as a result of airflow smashing into a rider's legs.
Up next, I want to attract your attention to something I've never seen before, and Bianchi sustains this notion with the words "World Exclusive Bianchi Technology." I'm talking about those Air Deflectors added to the sides of the headtube, once again channeling airflow in an optimized fashion. All this event went as far as granting Bianchi the prestigious Red Dot Award for 2023.
Now, aerodynamics aside, there are other reasons why Bianchi is asking up to €15,500 ($16,800 at current exchange rates) for one of these babies - the Oltre RC Tour De France Limited Edition - with the least expensive completed build cruising in at €5,400 ($5,800). Mainly, it's because they're equipped with some of the best gear around.
As for the Tour De France version, this one sees the very best that the cycling industry and Bianchi have to offer. Durace Di2 shifters and drivetrain means everything is wirelessly controlled and responsive to the touch. Anything and everything that can be crafted from carbon fiber are, unlike the cockpit of the Comp. Even the pedals are carbon fiber.
Now, those are just the extremes of the new lineup, and in between, a slew of variations means there's something for everyone. Assuming you ride bikes as a pro athlete. After all, to dish out more than $2,000 on a bicycle is unheard of for the average human.
At the end of the day, these babies may never end up in your garage, but if you're looking to see where the cycling industry was, where it is now, and where it's going, Bianchi is one of the teams you need to be keeping up with. Heck, some of the ideas on the Oltre have never been expressed on other road racing machines, and that's something to think about.
If this is the first time you hear of Bianchi, just turn on your TV to any cycling sports channel, and chances are that you'll see a bike from this crew in the next few minutes or so. If we consider that this crew has been in the market since 1885, it's no wonder they're at the head of the proverbial pack and continue to do so to this day.
Now, the Oltre is considered a "hyperbike." what does that mean in terms of cycling? It means a machine that's been tuned to help you achieve the fastest speeds possible, cut through air like a knife, and keep your energy expenditure to a minimum.
To help achieve these results, Bianchi called upon their most specialized branch, Reparto Corse, their racing department, so you know this thing is showcasing the very latest and best building techniques, components, dynamics, and geometry. Oh, and this crew also works with some of the very best athletes the game has to offer while developing each lineup.
Overall, three new classes have been unveiled, but all are based on the same principle: a bicycle designed to bring home the gold! In this case, each frame starts off with nothing more than sheets of carbon fiber laid down by hand and hardened to perfection. Once trimming and smoothening are completed, we can see the final frames take shape.
Looking closer at each frame, we can see that it's shaped differently from other road bikes in that each tune has been elongated and defined in such a way as to manipulate airflow to its liking. Even the fork, rims, and seat tube follow the same principles: edge out in front to slice through the air.
However, Bianchi went a bit further this time and refined other components typically added to their frames. One such feature is the cockpit. Suppose you look closely at the images in the gallery or the video below. In that case, you'll understand what I mean: that massive gaping hole in the middle. This feature has been added to "generate a vortex behind it," helping reduce air pressure that would typically arise as a result of airflow smashing into a rider's legs.
Up next, I want to attract your attention to something I've never seen before, and Bianchi sustains this notion with the words "World Exclusive Bianchi Technology." I'm talking about those Air Deflectors added to the sides of the headtube, once again channeling airflow in an optimized fashion. All this event went as far as granting Bianchi the prestigious Red Dot Award for 2023.
Now, aerodynamics aside, there are other reasons why Bianchi is asking up to €15,500 ($16,800 at current exchange rates) for one of these babies - the Oltre RC Tour De France Limited Edition - with the least expensive completed build cruising in at €5,400 ($5,800). Mainly, it's because they're equipped with some of the best gear around.
Overall, three classes define the new lineup, and it's made up of bikes filed under Oltre Comp, Pro, and RC. The Comp is considered this family's entry-level machine, and the complete build I mentioned is equipped with a Shimano Di2 (wireless) drivetrain and shifters, Shimano brakes, and Pirelli rubbers, not to mention all the other carbon gear like the rims, fork, and seatpost.
As for the Tour De France version, this one sees the very best that the cycling industry and Bianchi have to offer. Durace Di2 shifters and drivetrain means everything is wirelessly controlled and responsive to the touch. Anything and everything that can be crafted from carbon fiber are, unlike the cockpit of the Comp. Even the pedals are carbon fiber.
Now, those are just the extremes of the new lineup, and in between, a slew of variations means there's something for everyone. Assuming you ride bikes as a pro athlete. After all, to dish out more than $2,000 on a bicycle is unheard of for the average human.
At the end of the day, these babies may never end up in your garage, but if you're looking to see where the cycling industry was, where it is now, and where it's going, Bianchi is one of the teams you need to be keeping up with. Heck, some of the ideas on the Oltre have never been expressed on other road racing machines, and that's something to think about.