Tesla Is Attending the 2023 Shenzhen Auto Show, Might Showcase the Refreshed Model 3

Tesla will again have a presence at a Chinese auto show after the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show started with a dramatic event. The American EV maker will attend the 2023 Shenzhen Auto Show on June 16, and rumor has it that the refreshed Model 3 could be the show's star.
Auto Shows have become less and less popular with carmakers in the past year, and the pandemic dealt a fatal blow to what once was an excellent opportunity to introduce new models to the public. Over the years, the internet and the high costs of an auto show presence have made many companies consider other channels to promote their products. That's when traditional motor shows tried to reinvent themselves, although this didn't bring all the carmakers back.
While the Western auto shows lost popularity and some disappeared, similar events in China became more glamorous each year. This success attracted the attention of Western carmakers, which started launching their newest models at auto shows in China. The trend emphasizes the importance that the Chinese market gained over the years, sometimes surpassing other established markets.
Given the high associated costs, Tesla wasn't a fan of auto shows. The EV market leader preferred to organize its own events for launching new products. But that doesn't mean it never attended an auto show. It did it several times and will probably do it again if it considers it appropriate. Chinese media confirms that Tesla will attend this year's Shenzhen Auto Show on June 16, its first Chinese auto show presence since April 2021.
Back then, the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show turned into a PR disaster for Tesla. On the first day of the show, a woman climbed on the roof of a Model 3 and accused Tesla of brake failure. Since that day, the dispute has continued in court, and although Tesla cleared many claims of brake failure, the taint will remain forever. Tesla refrained from attending another auto show in China ever since, including this year's Shanghai Auto Show in April.
If you're wondering what makes the Shenzhen Auto Show different, we have no idea. As Tesla headquarters are in Shanghai, a presence at the local show made more sense. The only thing that could explain the decision to go to Shenzhen is the imminent launch of the refreshed Model 3 production at Giga Shanghai. Showcasing the Project Highland Model 3 during the Auto Show would be a PR opportunity.
Still, Tesla is usually organizing its own events for new product launches. Back in 2019, when Tesla attended the Shanghai Auto Show, it didn't have the just-launched Model Y on display. Still, Model Y wasn't in production at the time, and Giga Shanghai was still a work in progress. The situation is different with Project Highland. Multiple sources confirmed that the production at Giga Shanghai is underway, making the Zhenzhen auto show the perfect opportunity to launch the refreshed model.
While the Western auto shows lost popularity and some disappeared, similar events in China became more glamorous each year. This success attracted the attention of Western carmakers, which started launching their newest models at auto shows in China. The trend emphasizes the importance that the Chinese market gained over the years, sometimes surpassing other established markets.
Given the high associated costs, Tesla wasn't a fan of auto shows. The EV market leader preferred to organize its own events for launching new products. But that doesn't mean it never attended an auto show. It did it several times and will probably do it again if it considers it appropriate. Chinese media confirms that Tesla will attend this year's Shenzhen Auto Show on June 16, its first Chinese auto show presence since April 2021.
Back then, the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show turned into a PR disaster for Tesla. On the first day of the show, a woman climbed on the roof of a Model 3 and accused Tesla of brake failure. Since that day, the dispute has continued in court, and although Tesla cleared many claims of brake failure, the taint will remain forever. Tesla refrained from attending another auto show in China ever since, including this year's Shanghai Auto Show in April.
If you're wondering what makes the Shenzhen Auto Show different, we have no idea. As Tesla headquarters are in Shanghai, a presence at the local show made more sense. The only thing that could explain the decision to go to Shenzhen is the imminent launch of the refreshed Model 3 production at Giga Shanghai. Showcasing the Project Highland Model 3 during the Auto Show would be a PR opportunity.
Still, Tesla is usually organizing its own events for new product launches. Back in 2019, when Tesla attended the Shanghai Auto Show, it didn't have the just-launched Model Y on display. Still, Model Y wasn't in production at the time, and Giga Shanghai was still a work in progress. The situation is different with Project Highland. Multiple sources confirmed that the production at Giga Shanghai is underway, making the Zhenzhen auto show the perfect opportunity to launch the refreshed model.