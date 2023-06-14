Maserati Brings GranTurismo PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary to America, Only 50 Available

Based on the Giorgio Sport platform derived from Alfa Romeo's primordial Giorgio, the GranTurismo combines Italian sophistication with the performance of a grand tourer from one of the world's most celebrated automotive brands. Maserati has a long history of GTs, dating back to the A6 line introduced by Maserati at the 1947 Geneva Motor Show.
Produced through 1956, the A6 came with either a 1.5- or a 2.0-liter sixer. The GranTurismo is no longer available with the naturally-aspirated V8 engines of the first generation, but a twin-turbocharged V6 the Modenese marque calls Nettuno.
Revealed in January 2023, the GranTurismo PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch Edition is now en route to North America in extremely limited numbers. Only 75 units will be made, and those interested in buying one cannot simply hop on the build & price tool to configure the PrimaSerie as they fancy.
Maserati has reserved 50 units for the US and Canada, with all of them configured in Grigio Lamiera Matte with red accents. Elsewhere in the world, the special edition – which should have been called 76th considering the year the A6 series came out – can also be had in Nero Cometa with green exterior details.
The gray-painted cars for the United States are based on the so-called Trofeo, which used to stand for V8 muscle back in the good ol' days when Ferrari's influence over Maserati was pretty obvious. In this case, Trofeo means a little more grunt for the 3.0-liter V6. The ZF-supplied automatic transmission with eight forward ratios, as well as the all-wheel-drive system, are shared between the entry-level Modena and Trofeo grades.
In regard to numbers, Maserati quotes 3.7 and 3.3 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). Top speed ranges between 188 and 199 miles per hour (302 and 320 kilometers per hour), which is more than impressive for a six-cylinder mill and a vehicle this heavy. The GranTurismo Modena tips the scales at 1,795 kgs (3,957 lbs) in European specification.
Care to guess how much oomph the Nettuno actually packs? Touted as 100 percent Maserati even though it certainly isn't a 100 percent in-house design, the force-fed sixer makes 483 horsepower (490 ps) and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm). Level up to the Trofeo, which you must if you're in the market for the PrimaSerie, and you're looking at 542 ponies (550 ps) on full song. Torque also improves to 479 pound-feet (650 Nm).
More of a visual package rather than a truly special edition, the PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch Edition makes no excuses about its flashy interior. Black-and-white leather upholstery, red stitching, Neptune's trident and 75th Anniversary embroidered in all four headrests; you name it!
Maserati hasn't revealed the sticker price of the North America-bound PrimaSerie, though. It's definitely more than a bone-stock GranTurismo Trofeo, which retails at a scarcely believable $205,000 compared to $174,000 for the base Modena.
