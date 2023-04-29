Superb Maserati Quattroporte Shows Up With New Wheels and We Absolutely Love It

The Maserati Quattroporte; this is a car we haven't heard much about in recent times. But the flagship sedan from the Italian auto marque is alive and well, though it has started to show its age.
The timeless looks make it a peach in our book, and this writer thinks that it is far prettier than all its rivals, as far as the exterior is concerned anyway. But what rivals are we talking about? Why, all the luxury sedans out there, though some of them are slightly longer than this fine Italian machine.
It can be considered a challenger to the likes of the Mercedes S-Class, BMW 7 Series, and Audi A8 to some extent. However, some would pin it against the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, M8 GC, and S7/RS 7. Even in the long wheelbase form, the Porsche Panamera is still a bit smaller than the Maserati Quattroporte, which has 124.8 inches (3,171 mm) between the axles and measures 207.2 inches (5,262 mm) from bumper to bumper.
It is mechanically related to the Ghibli and Levante, as all three are based on the M156 construction, though the Quattroporte uses a slightly bigger version of this architecture. It's a rear-biased all-wheel drive model packing V6 firepower fed by gasoline and diesel in the latest iteration, and it also features a V8. The latter pumps out a little over 520 hp, enabling the zero to sixty-two miles an hour (0-100 kph) in less than five seconds. An eight-speed auto 'box from ZF is the transmission of choice.
If the latest reports are airtight, then this will be the last Maserati Quattroporte powered by dead dinosaurs. The next one will reportedly go electric when it debuts next year, and it will remain the only sedan in the Trident brand's family as the smaller Ghibli will be phased off. The upcoming Quattroporte will add the Folgore suffix to tie it to other Maserati EVs, and we can only hope that it will be at least as pretty as its predecessor. Hopefully, it will feature a more appealing interior and be more reliable.
Now that we reminded ourselves about some of the traits of the Quattroporte, it is time to check out another beautiful example. It wears green on the outside, has red trim on the front fenders, and rides on a set of five-spoke alloys. Signed by AL13 Wheels, they are called the CF-C005R. The wheels are offered from 18 to 23 inches in diameter, with different finishes, and they are priced between $5,275 and $6,125 for each one. To us, this four-door Maserati looks almost perfect, and we are not entirely convinced that this is the right wheel set for it. Are you?
