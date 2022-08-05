Used Maserati Quattroporte Has Depreciated So Much That Almost Anyone Can Afford It

Maserati has always been known as a luxury, elegant, and performance car brand, a fact demonstrated by the choice of Quattroporte models as official cars for the Italian President.
However, Maserati is one of the car brands that depreciate a lot over time. The Quattroporte, in particular, costs a pittance after a few years of use compared to the price when it left the dealership with its first owner.
One of the best examples is this Maserati Quattroporte 4.2 V8 Sport GT (US import). The car sells somewhere in Germany and costs €12,880 (approximately $13,130). To understand how much it has depreciated over the years, at the time of launch, the car cost over $120,000 (€117,700).
Produced in 2007, it shows decent mileage - 119,280 km (74.117 miles) on the odometer, and it doesn't appear to have been involved in an accident in its past.
According to the advert, this Quattroporte was imported from the US and has an American title. In order to be registered, it needs the electric parking brake motor, which is missing on this vehicle. The sales offer also includes an original exhaust system stored in the car's trunk. According to the owner, the engine runs very well, and the gearbox shifts perfectly. It also needs some other parts, such as the Bose sound control unit and the inner cover of the trunk. In addition, the windows' lifters don't work either.
It's a 4.2-liter V8 gasoline engine producing 294 kW - 400 ps (394 hp) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque paired with a six-speed semi-automatic transmission that moves the rear wheels. As for performance, this Maserati needs 5.2 seconds for the 0-62mph (0-100 kph) sprint and a top speed of 171 mph (275 kph).
The Sport GT was created to meet the customers' demands for more performance and sportiness from the Quattroporte flagship. From the technical point of view, the gearbox is the one that underwent the most significant changes. By activating the "Sport" function, gear changes became more than 35% faster thanks to an improved electronic control system.
At higher revs, the V8 installed in the Quattroporte GranSport GT was meant to produce a more intense sound. The exhaust system is an important component. In the case of the car we found on Mobile, the original exhaust system is available but will need to be refitted.
One of the best examples is this Maserati Quattroporte 4.2 V8 Sport GT (US import). The car sells somewhere in Germany and costs €12,880 (approximately $13,130). To understand how much it has depreciated over the years, at the time of launch, the car cost over $120,000 (€117,700).
Produced in 2007, it shows decent mileage - 119,280 km (74.117 miles) on the odometer, and it doesn't appear to have been involved in an accident in its past.
According to the advert, this Quattroporte was imported from the US and has an American title. In order to be registered, it needs the electric parking brake motor, which is missing on this vehicle. The sales offer also includes an original exhaust system stored in the car's trunk. According to the owner, the engine runs very well, and the gearbox shifts perfectly. It also needs some other parts, such as the Bose sound control unit and the inner cover of the trunk. In addition, the windows' lifters don't work either.
It's a 4.2-liter V8 gasoline engine producing 294 kW - 400 ps (394 hp) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque paired with a six-speed semi-automatic transmission that moves the rear wheels. As for performance, this Maserati needs 5.2 seconds for the 0-62mph (0-100 kph) sprint and a top speed of 171 mph (275 kph).
The Sport GT was created to meet the customers' demands for more performance and sportiness from the Quattroporte flagship. From the technical point of view, the gearbox is the one that underwent the most significant changes. By activating the "Sport" function, gear changes became more than 35% faster thanks to an improved electronic control system.
At higher revs, the V8 installed in the Quattroporte GranSport GT was meant to produce a more intense sound. The exhaust system is an important component. In the case of the car we found on Mobile, the original exhaust system is available but will need to be refitted.