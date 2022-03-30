Next-Gen Maserati Quattroporte Rendered With Grecale Styling

Based on the Giorgio platform of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Grecale is Maserati’s first mass-market car in years. The smaller brother of the Levante also serves as inspiration for Theottle's latest design study.
The oldest Maserati on sale right now, the Quattroporte will be redesigned in the near future with an emphasis on electrification. The Folgore plan we’ve covered in a previous article shows that a brand-new model is coming by 2025, and obviously enough, an electric version will be offered as well.
Subtle yet aggressive, the rendering flaunts more steeply raked front and rear windows. “Though a sedan, I gave the flagship a liftback-like rear design, a common styling feature of many electric sedans,” noted Theottle.
A sporty alternative to the Sonderklasse and 7er, the Quattroporte currently rocks an eight-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen connected to a twin-turbo sixer or a twin-turbo V8. Trofeo is how the range-topping variant is called. In this configuration, the Ferrari-developed engine develops 572 horsepower and 538 pound-feet (730 Nm).
These resources are channeled exclusively to the limited-slip differential out back as opposed to all four wheels in the case of the Levante Trofeo. But for the seventh generation, Maserati won’t offer a V8 as per unverified rumors. The hearsay does hold water, though, because the all-new GranTurismo has been spied either with a V6 mill or with electric oomph.
Considering that Maserati poured lots of euros into the research and development of the Nettuno that premiered in the MC20 supercar, this engine may be the perfect replacement for the beautiful-sounding V8. To whom it may concern, the MC20 produces a staggering 621 horsepower and 538 pound-feet (730 Nm) of torque while the all-new Grecale Trofeo is obviously detuned to 523 horsepower and 457 pound-feet (620 Nm).
As for the Quattroporte Folgore, we don’t know for certain what’s in the offing. The GranTurismo Folgore is rocking “way over 1,200 horsepower” according to Maserati, referring to metric rather than imperial horsepower. In this application, the zero-emission powertrain is targeting 100 kph (62 mph) in 2.xx seconds. Top speed is estimated at over 300 kph (186 mph).
Subtle yet aggressive, the rendering flaunts more steeply raked front and rear windows. “Though a sedan, I gave the flagship a liftback-like rear design, a common styling feature of many electric sedans,” noted Theottle.
A sporty alternative to the Sonderklasse and 7er, the Quattroporte currently rocks an eight-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen connected to a twin-turbo sixer or a twin-turbo V8. Trofeo is how the range-topping variant is called. In this configuration, the Ferrari-developed engine develops 572 horsepower and 538 pound-feet (730 Nm).
These resources are channeled exclusively to the limited-slip differential out back as opposed to all four wheels in the case of the Levante Trofeo. But for the seventh generation, Maserati won’t offer a V8 as per unverified rumors. The hearsay does hold water, though, because the all-new GranTurismo has been spied either with a V6 mill or with electric oomph.
Considering that Maserati poured lots of euros into the research and development of the Nettuno that premiered in the MC20 supercar, this engine may be the perfect replacement for the beautiful-sounding V8. To whom it may concern, the MC20 produces a staggering 621 horsepower and 538 pound-feet (730 Nm) of torque while the all-new Grecale Trofeo is obviously detuned to 523 horsepower and 457 pound-feet (620 Nm).
As for the Quattroporte Folgore, we don’t know for certain what’s in the offing. The GranTurismo Folgore is rocking “way over 1,200 horsepower” according to Maserati, referring to metric rather than imperial horsepower. In this application, the zero-emission powertrain is targeting 100 kph (62 mph) in 2.xx seconds. Top speed is estimated at over 300 kph (186 mph).