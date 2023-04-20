New Maserati Grecale Folgore Debuts as 550-HP Electric Crossover With 311-Mile Range

Maserati remains committed to the electrification game, as they just unveiled the new Grecale Folgore. The zero-emission crossover was unveiled at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show in China, and it's another step towards the all-quiet future of the Trident brand, as it will go fully electric by the end of the decade.
A 105-kWh battery pack powers the dual-motor setup of the crossover. It has 550 hp (557 ps/410 kW) combined and a peak torque of 605 lb-ft (820 Nm). It needs 4.1 seconds to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from naught, and it tops out at 137 mph (220 kph). The WLTP range on a full charge is estimated at 311 miles (500 km), and plugging it in at a DC station for just under 30 minutes will juice it up from 20 to 80%.
The Grecale Folgore has four driving modes named the GT, Sport, Off-Road, and Max Range. The latter should be used when the battery drops to under 16%, and it will limit the top speed to 81 mph (130 kph), reduce the throttle response, and make the HVAC system less power thirsty. An air suspension is also included, Maserati says, for a more comfortable drive in the urban jungle or on the highway.
You won't mistake it for anything else, as it looks almost identical to other versions. However, the Maserati Grecale Folgore does feature a partially closed-off grille, a new diffuser, and aerodynamically optimized wheels measuring 19, 20, and 21 inches in diameter. Copper logos and brake calipers, glossy black accents, and the Rame Folgore exterior that's limited to this version are other highlights of the crossover.
Recycled materials were used in the cabin, which features a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the usual personal assistant, smartphone integration, and heated and ventilated front seats with electric adjustment. Maserati also mentions the 8.8-inch lower screen and a head-up display that projects critical information to the windscreen in front of the driver. A navigation system dedicated to electric vehicles, a cockpit temperature maintenance function that maintains a comfortable temperature even when it is not operating, and several other features are included.
Additional details about the Maserati Grecale Folgore, such as the availability, pricing, and total autonomy on a full charge, will be announced in due course. It will make its way to the United States as well, sitting alongside the GT, Modena, and Trofeo versions of the Grecale. The former starts at $65,300, whereas the mid-spec kicks off at $74,900. The Trofeo is the punchiest and most expensive version of the Italian brand's crossover, carrying an MSRP of $105,500. The Grecale Folgore is listed on the company's US website, with “more flashing news to come soon.”
