The 2023 Kode61 Birdcage Is a Stunning Tribute to the Iconic Maserati Tipo 61

It's been a while since we last heard of Ken Okuyama, the Japanese designer who penned the first-generation Honda NSX and a list of Ferraris, including the Enzo. Well, the former Pininfarina designer, who occasionally launched limited-edition vehicles under the "Kode" badge, recently debuted a stunning supercar at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. Meet the Kode61 Birdcage.
A sleek-looking speedster with bulging fenders and extremely sharp fascias, the Kode61 is a tribute to the Maserati Tipo 61, a race car built from 1959 to 1961. Using an intricate spaceframe chassis with around 200 tubes welded together, the race car was nicknamed the Birdcage, a name Okuyama also adopted for the Kode61.
A mix of classic and modern styling cues, the Kode61 is a significant departure from the original Tipo 61. Still, it incorporates some details reminding of Maserati's successful race car. I'm talking about the central bulge on the front hood and the vents flanking it toward the fenders. The sharp side panels are also reminiscent of the Birdcage.
The cockpit is decidedly modern, similar to what you'd find in a high-end supercar. It includes a polished aluminum dashboard, several carbo-fiber components, and a separator between the bucket seats. It also includes a mock-up cage as a center console. The blue-striped white paint job is inspired by the Camoradi-liveried Tipo 61.
Ken Okuyana Design does not provide drivetrain specifications. But given that the company's previous cars were built on existing chassis, the Kode61 should also use underpinnings from another production model. The Kode0, for instance, was based on the Lamborghini Aventador, while the Kode57 rides on a Ferrari 599 platform.
Since it's a front-engined car, the Kode61 could be based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast, Roma, or Portofino. If that's the case, oomph should come from a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 or a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8.
Described as a "one-off new model" upon its unveiling, the Kode61 Birdcage will become a production model in the future. The company says it will build an unspecified "limited number" of cars, which will be handmade at the Ken Okuyama Cars factory in Yamagata, Japan. Pricing information is unavailable, but the Birdcage will probably exceed $2 million.
Designed by famed engineer Giulio Alfieri, the Birdcage emerged in 1959 with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and won its debut race with Stirling Moss behind the steering wheel. The car's early success caught the attention of American racing teams competing in the 3.0-liter class, which asked Maserati to provide a larger engine.
The Italian firm provided a 2.9-liter four-cylinder rated at 250 horsepower, 50 more than the 2.0-liter version. The swap added an extra 66 pounds (30 kg) to the car, but top speed increased from 168 to 177 mph (270 to 285 kph). The Birdcage showed an impressive performance at the 1960 24 Hours of Le Mans but failed to win due to reliability issues. However, the Camoradi team won the 1000-Km Nurburgring race in 1960 and 1961.
Overall, the Maserati Birdcage, including the 2.0-liter Tipo 60 and the 2.9-liter Tipo 61, scored more than 100 overall, and class wins through 1966. Maserati built 23 units, so the Birdcage is also a rare and expensive collectible.
In 2005, the Italian company built a tribute concept called the Birdcage 75th. Based on the Maserati MC12, it was designed by Ken Okuyama while working for Pininfarina.
A mix of classic and modern styling cues, the Kode61 is a significant departure from the original Tipo 61. Still, it incorporates some details reminding of Maserati's successful race car. I'm talking about the central bulge on the front hood and the vents flanking it toward the fenders. The sharp side panels are also reminiscent of the Birdcage.
The cockpit is decidedly modern, similar to what you'd find in a high-end supercar. It includes a polished aluminum dashboard, several carbo-fiber components, and a separator between the bucket seats. It also includes a mock-up cage as a center console. The blue-striped white paint job is inspired by the Camoradi-liveried Tipo 61.
Ken Okuyana Design does not provide drivetrain specifications. But given that the company's previous cars were built on existing chassis, the Kode61 should also use underpinnings from another production model. The Kode0, for instance, was based on the Lamborghini Aventador, while the Kode57 rides on a Ferrari 599 platform.
Since it's a front-engined car, the Kode61 could be based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast, Roma, or Portofino. If that's the case, oomph should come from a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 or a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8.
Described as a "one-off new model" upon its unveiling, the Kode61 Birdcage will become a production model in the future. The company says it will build an unspecified "limited number" of cars, which will be handmade at the Ken Okuyama Cars factory in Yamagata, Japan. Pricing information is unavailable, but the Birdcage will probably exceed $2 million.
Designed by famed engineer Giulio Alfieri, the Birdcage emerged in 1959 with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and won its debut race with Stirling Moss behind the steering wheel. The car's early success caught the attention of American racing teams competing in the 3.0-liter class, which asked Maserati to provide a larger engine.
The Italian firm provided a 2.9-liter four-cylinder rated at 250 horsepower, 50 more than the 2.0-liter version. The swap added an extra 66 pounds (30 kg) to the car, but top speed increased from 168 to 177 mph (270 to 285 kph). The Birdcage showed an impressive performance at the 1960 24 Hours of Le Mans but failed to win due to reliability issues. However, the Camoradi team won the 1000-Km Nurburgring race in 1960 and 1961.
Overall, the Maserati Birdcage, including the 2.0-liter Tipo 60 and the 2.9-liter Tipo 61, scored more than 100 overall, and class wins through 1966. Maserati built 23 units, so the Birdcage is also a rare and expensive collectible.
In 2005, the Italian company built a tribute concept called the Birdcage 75th. Based on the Maserati MC12, it was designed by Ken Okuyama while working for Pininfarina.