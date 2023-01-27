Grab One of the 75 Most Radical Iterations of the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. Almost New!

It looks like a four-wheeled gizmo of the 21st Century, but it really is a tribute to the winner of the famous Mille Miglia race in 1955. That was Sir Stirling Moss, the biggest F1 rival of Juan Manuel Fangio, but oddly one of the best F1 drivers who never won a championship.
Still, there is a car that bears his name. And what a car this is! You must definitely read the story of the Mercedes SLR McLaren Stirling Moss Edition to better understand the high auction value of this particularly carefully preserved unit.
One of the most important bits of information is that this very limited edition of praised Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren supercar was only available to order by loyal SLR customers. If you didn’t own an SLR, you weren’t allowed to order one of the 75 units of SLR Stirling Moss.
That’s why these cars have been considered modern-day collectibles since the moment they left the factory. From that perspective, the starting price of €750,000 (around $850,000 in 2010) was sort of affordable for millionaire collectors.
No wonder the odometer shows less than 150 km (93 miles), as this special SLR can’t really be used as your daily commuter or the weekend racer on the racetrack. Its’ simply too precious to move it around. Some would say that’s a pity because it really is a beast machine.
For instance, Car Magazine test-drive in 2009 stated that the 0–100 km/h (0-62 mph) time of 3.5 seconds and the top speed of 354 kph (220 mph) are achievable only by those “whose neck muscles can bear it.” It’s probably the most appropriate metaphor for its speedster style.
Under the hood of the SLR Stirling Moss, you’ll find the same 650 ps (641 bhp), 5.5-litre supercharged AMG V-8 that powers the SLR 722 Edition. But keep in mind that the speedster is 200 kg (441 pounds) lighter, so you can only imagine what’s like to drive the most radical and exciting road-going Mercedes-Benz.
The single owner of this car clearly knows the drill. The car with chassis No. WDD1999761M900055 is considered among the finest examples in existence. It presents in virtually as-new condition, with a flawless quintessential color scheme of metallic silver paintwork over a black and red leather interior.
It's a modern twist on the color scheme worn by the 300 SLRs when campaigned by Mercedes-Benz in 1955. By the way, just to be sure it really is a Stirling Moss limited edition – that is if somehow the lack of windshield is not enough of a hint – his signature is visible on the silver-finished ornament between the seats.
There is another reason for this SLR Stirling Moss to keep collector’s interest very high: it is perceived as an inspiration to modern “speedster-style” expensive supercars, such as the McLaren Elva, Ferrari SP1, and SP2, and the Aston Martin V12 Speedster.
Somehow, this SLR is still more attractive than the new high-tech and high-priced super toys for the rich. It's more like a bottle of exquisite super-rare wine, that only true connoisseurs can understand its values’ subtlety. And every time such a car pops out at an auction, it is truly an event.
In fact, there’s a good chance for this car to make history and become the most expensive SLR Stirling Moss ever auctioned. Until now, no other has officially passed the €3 million ($3.27 million) limit.
Just imagine that two or three decades from now, the lucky buyer of this car will one day get the SLR Stirling Moss out for a quick spin. It will surely look out of this world – well, “that” world – among all those electric and hydrogen boxes on wheels.
Oh, there’s one more detail to keep in mind. If you’re an American and are interested in auctioning it, you should know the SLR Stirling Moss couldn’t be registered in the U.S. back in the day. You can only keep it as a displaying jewel in the States or drive it around in your mansion’s courtyard.
