Ariel Rider X-Class 52V E-Bike Offers 30+ MPH Fun Without Draining Your Bank Account

E-bikes are designed with different uses in mind. Some people need more cargo space, while others need as much comfort as possible. But we can all agree that when we throw high speeds and fun into the mix, they are the most attractive features of all. Today, I'd like to discuss an e-bike engineered specifically with power and speed in mind, the Ariel Rider X-Class 52V.
Ariel Rider was founded by two brothers, Arda and Berk Onal, and started its operations back in 2014. We've already covered some of Ariel Rider's products here on autoevolution, such as the Kepler e-bike.
Two versions of the X-Class 52V are available: Standard and Step-thru, with the frame and geometry being the only differences. The top bar is removed in the latter, offering easier access for shorter and older riders.
At first glance, you'll notice the X-Class 52V boasts a clean and straightforward design- it's built out of 6061 aluminum and is relatively compact. To be more precise, this e-bike is 70 inches (178 centimeters) long and 41 inches (104 centimeters) high. What's more, it tips the scales at 78 lbs. (35 kg), including the battery, but it can hold a total payload of up to 300 lbs (136 kg).
Before we go any further into detail, I'd like to tell you about pricing. I'd say the X-Class 52V is offered at a very reasonable price, enough to call it "affordable," at least when compared to the seemingly endless number of e-bikes on the market - it costs $2,100 (€1,916).
Customers get five levels of assistance on the e-bike, enabled by a 12-magnet cadence sensor. A nice feature is that there's also a twist throttle, which is useful when you get tired of pedaling. Moreover, you'll notice a 7-speed Shimano Altirs Derailleur paired with a Shimano thumb shifter.
Powering the bike is a 52 V, 20 Ah battery with a 1,040 Wh capacity, rated for 800 charges. It's integrated into the down tube and provides plenty of range for urban riding. Ariel Rider says it allows the X-Class 52 V to reach more than 75 miles (121 km) per charge. Charging is done via a 2.5 Amp smart charger that supports 100V – 240V AC power outlets.
Given that it can reach quite high speeds for an e-bike, Ariel Rider made sure to fit the proper components for superior comfort. For instance, you'll discover an adjustable front suspension fork – the company describes the part as motorcycle-grade, as it didn't want to use a bicycle fork on such a powerful e-bike. At the rear, a shock suspension improves handling and support. Moreover, its pivoting point design was chosen to enable a smooth ride.
One thing any buyer of a powerful e-bike should double-check is the stopping power. In this case, the bike is equipped with front and rear hydraulic brakes, which also feature motor inhibitors. That means the motor's power will be cut off as soon as you brake.
When commuting or riding your bike in urban environments, especially at higher speeds, it's essential that you make other road users aware of your presence. The X-Class 52V is equipped with a retro-inspired large motorcycle headlight, complete with daylight function. Ariel Rider claims it's "one of the strongest and brightest on the market," making it ideal for maximum visibility and safety.
At the rear, there's an integrated brake light that also features turn signals, which will come in handy when navigating through traffic. Another important detail is that the brake light activates automatically when you slow down.
All in all, you get fantastic performance for a $2,099 e-bike, and you can transform it to fit your exact needs. You can learn more about the Ariel Rider X-Class 52V on the company's website.
This e-bike ticks all the boxes to be a great commuter vehicle. Let me explain what I mean by that. First of all, let's talk about performance. The X-Class 52V comes with a custom-designed, 1,000 W, 52 V Bafang rear hub motor with a peak power of 2,000 W, enabling the e-bike to reach around 36 mph (58 kph).
The X-Class rides on CSR fat tires, which Ariel Rider claims are suitable for both on and off the beaten path. I'd say they can tackle some light off-roading, but I wouldn't probably take the EV too deep. What's more, the tires are anti-puncture and come with side reflections.
Everything I mentioned so far is included in the base price – other notable components are the cast-iron heavy-duty foot pegs, a steel kickstand, and fenders. However, customers can opt for various accessories. For instance, there's an option of a two-piece saddle and extra foot pegs, which make room for a passenger. You can add a rear rack or a huge cargo basket if you need cargo-carrying capabilities.
