Ariel Rider's Fat Tire Kepler E-Bike Can Hit 32 Mph and Offers Over 75 Miles per Charge

Ariel Rider has never let customers down when it comes to high-performance electric bikes and its latest two-wheeler is another winner, boasting a powerful motor and a large battery.
With an experience of over 22 years in the industry, the U.S.-based manufacturer has some really competitive bikes to offer. Its Grizzly model packs two 1,000W geared hub motors, comes with fat tires, full suspension, and a battery that offers more than 75 miles per charge. The X-Class is another great model, boasting one of the best rear suspensions on the market, 100 percent CNC-machined.
Now Ariel Rider rolls out yet another great wheeler, the Kepler, touted as the flagship of fat tire commuter e-bikes.
The Kepler comes in two frame options, a low-step and a high-step one, and is available in several colors. Ariel Rider throws in a custom-designed rear rack as standard with the Kepler, bragging that this bike has the largest cargo capacity (300 lb/136 kg), being capable of carrying heavier loads than any other e-bike in its class.
But the benefits don’t stop here. Ariel Rider equipped the fat tire Kepler with a 52V/20 Ah LG Li-ion battery that claims to offer more than 75 miles of range per charge.
As for the motor of the bike, it is a 1,000W geared hub one with a peak power of 1,800W. For legal reasons, the Kepler is shipped with a speed limit to stay street legal, but you can unlock the full potential of the bike and be able to reach up to 32 mph (over 51 kph) with this beast. Five pedal assist levels are available with the Kepler.
There’s a half-twist throttle on the bike and a large color LCD display with a USB port.
Ariel Rider’s high-performance Kepler commuter is now on sale and you can get it for $1,800.
