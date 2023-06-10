"It's Got Everything" Deluxe Camper Van Features a Home Cinema and Off\-Grid Utilities

This van's name is quite boastful. Let's see if this rig lives up to it – the conversion was carried out by Brooklyn Campervans, which is based in, you guessed it, Brooklyn, New York.
Arthur, one of the co-founders of the conversion company, is taking us on a tour of the setup. What we have here is a 4x4 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 140" wheelbase. For those of you unfamiliar with Sprinter vans, there's an even bigger 170" wheelbase version. Even though you have less space in this variant, it's easier to maneuver it. And with the proper layout, you can fit most of the things you need inside, just as this unit demonstrates.
Let's start with the exterior. The van features a dark grey paint job, and its builders added several components that make off-roading easier. For instance, they fitted Black Rhino rims with all-season BFGoodrich KO2 tires. On the sliding door's side, there's an electric step-up that makes entering more accessible while also maintaining the van's ground clearance as it folds.
You'll notice flood lights both on the bull bar and attached to the roof rack. Also fitted on the roof rack is a Fiama awning. You'll have to climb on the driver's side ladder to get on top of the van. Other notable features are a Dometic RTX 2000 A/C, a roof deck, and 560 W solar panels, which have yet to be installed on the van.
Suppose the future owner plans on working remotely on the van. In that case, they're covered – the builders integrated a new Starlink Roam into the roof, which stays there permanently, offering satellite internet at all times. What's more, there's also a WeBoost antenna designed to boost your phone's signal.
Like most camper vans, the kitchen is in the middle of the vehicle, on both sides. It comprises a deep sink with a cover for extra counter space, a microwave, cabinets and drawers for storage, a small fridge/freezer, and an electric stovetop.
The passenger seat is a swivel seat, and it can be turned to face a swivel table, where the owners can work or eat. But here's something you don't see in many camper vans: a projector. The builders devised a hidden magnetic hold where the projector can be attached, and a projector screen can be lowered from the ceiling, just above the swivel table.
Laying or sitting in bed to watch movies or series on the projector wouldn't be comfortable. So, Brooklyn Campervans came up with a clever solution. The bed can be partly raised and turned into a couch, creating an ideal home cinema space. What's more, you can dim the light to set the mood for a fantastic movie night. Throw in some pillows, a nice drink, and some popcorn, and you're good to go.
Rest assured, there's plenty of light inside during the day. There's a window on each side of the bedroom – both are custom designed by Brooklyn Vans and can be opened all the way.
Regarding storage, there's a little bit of space left in the overhead cabinets on the left side of the interior, but the garage will probably serve as the main area for storing stuff. The garage can be accessed through a small door under the bed or by opening the van's rear doors.
Most of the van's utilities are fitted in the garage. There's a 10 Kwh EcoFlow power station – according to Arthur, it can power the A/C for at least 25 hours, as well as provide enough power for all your electrical needs. You'll also discover a 40-gallon (151-liter) water tank in the garage, a water heater underneath the sink, and a grey tank underneath the van. Oh, and a Webasto diesel heater is integrated under the passenger van.
Brooklyn Campervans added a nice and straightforward control system right next to the microwave in overhead cabinets. It features two buttons that read "Grey Water" and "Grey Heater." The first empties the grey water tank, while the second heats it to prevent freezing, in case you're traveling in cold climates.
It's evident that Brooklyn Campervans have gone the extra mile to ensure comfort. Even the finer details were taken care of – the interior trim closely follows the van's shape, leaving no exposed areas. Regarding safety, the company installed a 360-degree security camera system with four cameras and a screen that displays their live feed.
You can find a detailed list of all the features on Brooklyn Campervans' official website. The company has created a premium, off-grid-capable camper van that, I'd say, lives up to its name. Of course, as you probably expect, this van comes at quite a hefty price of $229,000 (€213,281).
Let's start with the exterior. The van features a dark grey paint job, and its builders added several components that make off-roading easier. For instance, they fitted Black Rhino rims with all-season BFGoodrich KO2 tires. On the sliding door's side, there's an electric step-up that makes entering more accessible while also maintaining the van's ground clearance as it folds.
You'll notice flood lights both on the bull bar and attached to the roof rack. Also fitted on the roof rack is a Fiama awning. You'll have to climb on the driver's side ladder to get on top of the van. Other notable features are a Dometic RTX 2000 A/C, a roof deck, and 560 W solar panels, which have yet to be installed on the van.
Suppose the future owner plans on working remotely on the van. In that case, they're covered – the builders integrated a new Starlink Roam into the roof, which stays there permanently, offering satellite internet at all times. What's more, there's also a WeBoost antenna designed to boost your phone's signal.
Moving on inside, the first thing that pops out is the wet bathroom, as its wall is covered in large terracotta tiles. It's spacious enough to move around while taking a shower and also features a removable dry-flush toilet. Moreover, a custom-made stainless-steel pan is on the bottom, and the ceiling integrates an independent light.
Like most camper vans, the kitchen is in the middle of the vehicle, on both sides. It comprises a deep sink with a cover for extra counter space, a microwave, cabinets and drawers for storage, a small fridge/freezer, and an electric stovetop.
The passenger seat is a swivel seat, and it can be turned to face a swivel table, where the owners can work or eat. But here's something you don't see in many camper vans: a projector. The builders devised a hidden magnetic hold where the projector can be attached, and a projector screen can be lowered from the ceiling, just above the swivel table.
Laying or sitting in bed to watch movies or series on the projector wouldn't be comfortable. So, Brooklyn Campervans came up with a clever solution. The bed can be partly raised and turned into a couch, creating an ideal home cinema space. What's more, you can dim the light to set the mood for a fantastic movie night. Throw in some pillows, a nice drink, and some popcorn, and you're good to go.
The driver's cabin isn't separated from the rest of the interior, so plenty of light shines inside. Here's one surprising detail – the driver and passenger seats can be turned into an additional guest bed.
Rest assured, there's plenty of light inside during the day. There's a window on each side of the bedroom – both are custom designed by Brooklyn Vans and can be opened all the way.
Regarding storage, there's a little bit of space left in the overhead cabinets on the left side of the interior, but the garage will probably serve as the main area for storing stuff. The garage can be accessed through a small door under the bed or by opening the van's rear doors.
Most of the van's utilities are fitted in the garage. There's a 10 Kwh EcoFlow power station – according to Arthur, it can power the A/C for at least 25 hours, as well as provide enough power for all your electrical needs. You'll also discover a 40-gallon (151-liter) water tank in the garage, a water heater underneath the sink, and a grey tank underneath the van. Oh, and a Webasto diesel heater is integrated under the passenger van.
The controls for the system are on the interior walls. The EcoFlow controller shows you how much power you've got left and how much the solar panels generate. You can also individually activate the available electrical outlets. Furthermore, a Pico system displays how much water you've got left in the tanks.
Brooklyn Campervans added a nice and straightforward control system right next to the microwave in overhead cabinets. It features two buttons that read "Grey Water" and "Grey Heater." The first empties the grey water tank, while the second heats it to prevent freezing, in case you're traveling in cold climates.
It's evident that Brooklyn Campervans have gone the extra mile to ensure comfort. Even the finer details were taken care of – the interior trim closely follows the van's shape, leaving no exposed areas. Regarding safety, the company installed a 360-degree security camera system with four cameras and a screen that displays their live feed.
You can find a detailed list of all the features on Brooklyn Campervans' official website. The company has created a premium, off-grid-capable camper van that, I'd say, lives up to its name. Of course, as you probably expect, this van comes at quite a hefty price of $229,000 (€213,281).