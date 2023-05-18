Verge Mika Hakkinen Signature Edition Is a Bullet-Fast Superbike Designed by the F1 Legend

Celebrity endorsements are a great way to boost brand awareness, regardless of the industry. And although Verge Motorcycles is already quite popular in the motorcycling world thanks to its revolutionary TS Ultra that stole the show at the 2023 Consumer Electronic Show, the Finnish electric motorcycle startup steps up its efforts to build a strong reputation by teaming up with retired Formula One champion Mika Hakkinen to design a high-performance electric superbike.
For the past 30 years, Mika Hakkinen has been named "The Flying Finn," and for good reason. The man is a racing legend, having won the Formula One World Drivers' Championship not once but twice, in 1998 and 1999. He retired from F1 in 2002 but hasn't stayed away from fast machines since then. On the contrary, he even helped develop one, albeit not on four wheels.
To make things clear from the start, Mika Hakkinen has joined the Verge Advisory Board, and he is also an investor, so it was only natural to leverage his popularity to bring awareness to the brand.
The limited-run Mika Hakkinen Signature Edition electric superbike they designed together is based on the Verge TS Pro performance platform and boasts a bold design, state-of-the-art features, and the company's groundbreaking technologies. According to the racing legend, the bike "embodies speed, precision, and elegance," and he was very much involved in the design process.
"I wanted to design the bike right down to the smallest detail rather than just picking the color. Each bike is numbered and features an exclusive signature. This electric superbike represents the future of riding and is a testament to a life lived to the fullest!" Mika Hakkinen has declared.
The patented motor is capable of delivering 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. This is enough to propel the bike from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in just 3.5 seconds. Able riders will also be able to reach a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). Moreover, the bike offers an impressive 217-mile (350-kilometer) range and a mind-blowingly fast 35-minute recharge time.
In terms of construction, the bike benefits from the highest-grade materials available on the market. Some of the elements that make it stand out include the custom midnight suspension and the carbon fiber fairings that have a unique ceramic coating, making the bike scratch and damage-resistant. The pitch-black shock absorbers, along with other gray and silver elements, complete the superbike's appearance, which is meant to resemble the livery of Hakkinen's McLaren-Mercedes Formula One cars.
"We are extremely proud to have F1 legend Mika Hakkinen design the signature model. He is one of the greatest drivers of all time, and breaking boundaries and enjoying the thrill of speed is something that we very much share in common," says Tuomo Lehtimäki, CEO of Verge Motorcycles.
Just 100 units of the Mika Hakkinen Signature Edition electric-powered motorcycle will be produced, making it a rare and unique item that will woo F1 fans and collectors.
Each unit costs €80,000, or around $87,000, and can be purchased through Verge Motorcycles' online store. Sadly, delivery is available only in Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Monaco, and Spain. Verge Motorcycles has plans to open dealerships in the United States in the near future, though. The bike will also be available in the manufacturer's flagship store in Monaco at the time of the Monaco GP event launch.
The Signature Edition model is the mightiest and most advanced electric motorcycle on the market. It is powered by the Verge-invented hubless motor integrated within the rear wheel, which not only reduces the need for chains and other moving parts, creating a unique spokeless aesthetic for the wheel, but also increases efficiency. Moreover, it frees up space in the center of the motorcycle, space that is used to integrate extra battery cells.
