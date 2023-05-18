Verge Mika Hakkinen Signature Edition Is a Bullet-Fast Superbike Designed by the F1 Legend

Celebrity endorsements are a great way to boost brand awareness, regardless of the industry. And although Verge Motorcycles is already quite popular in the motorcycling world thanks to its revolutionary TS Ultra that stole the show at the 2023 Consumer Electronic Show, the Finnish electric motorcycle startup steps up its efforts to build a strong reputation by teaming up with retired Formula One champion Mika Hakkinen to design a high-performance electric superbike.

13 photos Photo: Verge Motorcycles