2K-Mile 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Needs a New Place to Call Home

You may not be correct if you said it’s brand new, but you wouldn’t be too far from the truth, either.
Having covered a mere 2,100 miles with its original owner, this 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is now looking for a new place to call home. Aside from a tiny paint chip on the rearmost portion of its fuel tank, the Japanese crotch rocket appears to be just as pristine as it was when it came off the assembly line!
You’ll find this CBR listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where you may place your bids until Thursday, September 8. With six days to go before the said deadline, the top bidder is willing to spend just under 7,000 bones – obviously not enough to meet the reserve price. To gain a better understanding of what we’re dealing with here, let’s talk about the Fireblade’s specs for a minute.
What powers this two-wheeled missile is a 999cc inline-four featuring 13:1 compression, sixteen valves actuated via twin cams, and a dual-stage fuel injection with 52 mm (two-inch) throttle bodies. The liquid-cooled juggernaut makes use of high-end internals such as forged aluminum pistons and titanium connecting rods, while its factory-rated output numbers 186 hp at 12,000 rpm.
Descending on the rev range, this bad boy is good for up to 83 pound-feet (113 Nm) of torque at around 11,000 spins. Once the oomph reaches the rear wheel, it can propel Honda’s monstrosity to an electronically-limited top speed of 186 mph (300 kph). There’s an aluminum twin-spar skeleton holding everything in place, and its front end sits on Ohlins NPX Smart-EC forks with 43 mm (1.7-inch) tubes.
At six o’clock, suspension is managed by a TTX 36 S-EC monoshock with adjustable preload, rebound, and compression damping. Braking is achieved through dual 330 mm (13-inch) discs and radial Brembo Stylema calipers up front, along with a single 220 mm (8.7-inch) rotor and a two-piston caliper at the rear. ABS is present at both ends, and the entire structure weighs 443 pounds (201 kg) fully loaded.
