191-Mile 2010 Ducati 1198S Corse Puts a Ton of Asphalt-Warping Power at Your Disposal

It would be downright blasphemous to own such a machine without taking it to the track.
This 2010 Ducati 1198S Corse looks as if it’s fresh out of the oven, and its digital odometer displays a mere 191 miles (307 km). Under current ownership, the special-edition crotch rocket was fitted with high-grade Termignoni exhaust plumbing and a race-spec ECU. Its motor oil and coolant were recently flushed, and the battery has been replaced with a brand-new substitute.
Hidden behind the titan’s bodywork is a liquid-cooled 1,198cc L-twin powerhouse, which packs eight desmodromic valves operated via dual cams and a Marelli fuel injection with elliptical throttle bodies. At 9,750 rpm, this nasty animal is capable of spawning as much as 170 hp, while a maximum torque output of 97 pound-feet (131 Nm) will be generated at around 8,000 whirls.
A six-speed gearbox transfers the engine’s power to the rear wheel, resulting in speeds of up to 185 mph (298 kph). Moreover, the unrelenting 1198S Corse will require approximately 9.8 seconds to eradicate the quarter-mile. Up front, plentiful stopping power is provided by 330 mm (13 inches) semi-floating discs and radial Brembo Monobloc calipers with four pistons each.
On the other hand, the bike’s rear chain-driven hoop comes to a stop thanks to a 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper. Ducati’s marvel is supported by 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks with titanium nitride treatment and a fully-adjustable Ohlins monoshock. Without taking any fluids into consideration, the 1198S weighs in at 373 pounds (169 kg).
If you’ve got a thirst for speed and cash to burn, then feel free to bid for this Italian gemstone on Iconic Motorbike Auctions before time runs out! That’s right; the Duc is searching for a new place to call home, but the bidding process will only be open for two more days (until July 15). We’re yet to see an offer that satisfies the reserve price, though, because the current bid of $12k simply won’t cut it.
Hidden behind the titan’s bodywork is a liquid-cooled 1,198cc L-twin powerhouse, which packs eight desmodromic valves operated via dual cams and a Marelli fuel injection with elliptical throttle bodies. At 9,750 rpm, this nasty animal is capable of spawning as much as 170 hp, while a maximum torque output of 97 pound-feet (131 Nm) will be generated at around 8,000 whirls.
A six-speed gearbox transfers the engine’s power to the rear wheel, resulting in speeds of up to 185 mph (298 kph). Moreover, the unrelenting 1198S Corse will require approximately 9.8 seconds to eradicate the quarter-mile. Up front, plentiful stopping power is provided by 330 mm (13 inches) semi-floating discs and radial Brembo Monobloc calipers with four pistons each.
On the other hand, the bike’s rear chain-driven hoop comes to a stop thanks to a 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper. Ducati’s marvel is supported by 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks with titanium nitride treatment and a fully-adjustable Ohlins monoshock. Without taking any fluids into consideration, the 1198S weighs in at 373 pounds (169 kg).
If you’ve got a thirst for speed and cash to burn, then feel free to bid for this Italian gemstone on Iconic Motorbike Auctions before time runs out! That’s right; the Duc is searching for a new place to call home, but the bidding process will only be open for two more days (until July 15). We’re yet to see an offer that satisfies the reserve price, though, because the current bid of $12k simply won’t cut it.