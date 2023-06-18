Ducati Releases Its First Carbon-Framed E-MTB, the Powerstage RR Limited Edition

You most likely know Ducati as an iconic motorcycle manufacturer. But just like many other moto and auto brands on the market, Ducati is diversifying its product lines. For instance, the company produces premium mountain e-bikes. Recently, it announced a new addition to the range: the first carbon-framed Ducati e-MTB, the Powerstage RR.
The e-bike industry is steadily growing, and auto and moto brands are keen to hop on the bandwagon. We've already covered some of Ducati's e-bikes here on autoevolution, such as the MiG-S Mountain Bike. But now, the brand has introduced a limited edition e-enduro model designed to tackle the most extreme off-road conditions. The motorcycle manufacturer will produce only 230 numbered units.
"Powerstage" refers to a new type of special stage recently introduced in the e-enduro circuits. Besides the classic downhill stage, a technical uphill route was introduced, meant to challenge the athletes and the vehicle's performance.
Ducati is hosting the new model's debut at the Germany MotoGP in Sachsenring. Aldo Drudi created the e-bike's livery in collaboration with the Centro Stile Ducati, and the Desmosedici GP23 of the official MotoGP team served as inspiration for the design.
Before I tell you more about this finely crafted machine, you'll probably want to know about its price. Ducati is already a premium brand, so you can expect to pay a hefty sum for the bike, especially since it's made out of carbon fiber and produced in low numbers. It'll cost you €11,990 ($13,146) to get your hands on the Powerstage RR.
The Powerstage RR has a clear and straightforward mission: to help the rider achieve maximum performance in the enduro field. That's also the basis on which the full carbon frame was tested. What's more, Ducati engineers specially chose the arrangement of the carbon layers and the types of fiber intertwining to be able to withstand immense stress. They're the result of FEA (Finite Element Analysis), allowing Ducati's team to identify the points that undergo the greatest pressure and reinforce them accordingly, including the steering area and the rear chain stay.
Ducati designed the optimum geometry, enabling high performance and stability on the most demanding routes. The seat tube's 78-degree angle allows the rider to establish a good position in the saddle on uphill sections, while the slack 64-degree head tube angle means the e-bike can overcome any obstacles at high speeds.
The new Shimano EP801 drive unit, weighing 2.7 kg (6 lbs.), provides the power needed to tackle any route. It boasts 250 W of nominal power and outputs 85 Nm (63 lb-ft.) of torque, optimally delivered with fluidity and naturalness. A removable 630 Wh Shimano battery is integrated into the downtube, which lowers the EV's center of gravity and enhances its balance.
Riders can select between two preconfigured assistance profiles. "Long Ride" is for more autonomy on long tours, while "Fast Ride" delivers full performance for shorter outings. But customers aren't limited only to these two profiles. Through the "Fine Tune" mode on the Shimano "E-Tube Project" app, they can personalize the electric assistance to suit their needs.
To withstand strenuous off-roading conditions, the Powerstage RR is fitted with an Öhlins RXF38 m.2 air fork (180 mm travel) in the front and an Öhlins m.2 spring shock absorber with TTX technology (170 mm travel) in the rear, both fully adjustable. Another essential component is the SRAM GX AXS 12-speed wireless rear electronic shifting, providing instant and precise gear-shits.
All this power and high performance are worthwhile if the e-MTB is equipped with adequate components that slow the EV down. Proper stopping power is offered by Braking First brakes with customized Ducati Corse levers and 203 mm, 3 mm thick discs – Ducati claims these are "among the most powerful currently on the market."
The e-MTB rides on Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels, 29-inch front, and 17.5-inch rear. They feature variable thickness carbon rims, thus reducing the weight and improving their durability. What's more, they're wrapped in a Pirelli Scorpion Enduro S tire at the front and Pirelli Scorpion EMTB-S on the back.
Other notable components that complete the premium package are a Renthal carbon handlebar, a Fizik saddle with an integrated tool holder, and a telescopic seat post.
It's clear that the Powerstage RR is meant for a very specific audience, those looking to have the most performance when hitting the trails. To be honest, who else would pay this exorbitant sum that would otherwise get you a brand-new motorcycle, albeit not one from Ducati?
The Italian brand is previewing the new Powerstage RR Limited Edition at the paddock area during this weekend's German Grand Prix at Sachsenring. The e-MTB is available in three sizes, Medium, Large, and Extra Large, and can be ordered from the Ducati dealer network. You can discover more about the EV on Ducati's official website.