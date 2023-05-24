2024 Ducati Monster Now Comes in Iceberg White With Beautiful Red Touches

It was back in 1993 when the world of naked motorcycles got a whole lot richer, with Italian bike maker Ducati releasing into the world something called Monster. An aggressive choice of name for a bike that would grow to redefine the segment, becoming one of the pillars of the company's current product range.
Three versions of the bike at available on Ducati's configurators at the time of writing, namely the Monster SP, Monster +, and Monster. Mechanically identical, each of them brings a little extra to the table, appealing to a slightly different clientele.
As you know, Ducati's trademark color is red, and the Monster doesn't shy away from using plenty of it across the range. But customers do feel the need for something fresh every now and then, and occasionally their dreams do come true.
Last week, the Italians refreshed the SuperSport 950 with a new color scheme for the 2024 model year, Stripe Livery. Since not much could be done to improve the current generation of the Monster, the same approach was taken in this case as well. And it means that starting June, customers can have their Monsters specced in in something called Iceberg White.
That would be, naturally, the color white sprayed on the limited number of body parts the bike displays: front and rear fender, and fuel tank. And if you were expecting the seat to be the same, or thereabouts, you are wrong. Ducati thought, for good reason, that a large speck of red splashed back there would make for the perfect contrast – and guess what, it was right, especially if you also take a look at the matching red tags placed on the wheels.
The new color scheme is available for the Monster +, and Monster, with the top-of-the-range SP variant retaining its red and black overalls. The Ducati Red and Aviator Grey schemes remain on the table for the two variants of the bike that get the Iceberg.
Mechanically, the Monster range does not change in any way. The bike's frame continues to hold within it the Desmodromic Testastretta twin-cylinder engine, with the same power levels as before: 111 hp at 9,250 rpm and 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Given how the current Monster is 18 kg (40 pounds) lighter than the previous generation, that's quite the punch.
Because the Monster is also sold as a perfect beginner's bike, a de-powered version (35 kW) is also on the table. The bike can be set in one of three riding modes, Sport, Touring and Urban, and offers as standard things like ABS cornering, traction control, wheelie control, launch control, and a 4.3-inch color TFT display.
Pricing for the Ducati Monster Iceberg White was not disclosed, but a call to your local dealer will most likely clear that up in no time.
