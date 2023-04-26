Ducati Recalls Diavel V4 to Replace Improperly Forged Rear Foot Pegs

In production since 2010, the Diavel is a cruiser that doesn't go unnoticed. Visually exquisite and mechanically visceral, the Italian motorcycle has been recalled stateside over a safety-related concern.
Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal that a specific batch of right- and left-side passenger foot pegs may have been compromised by a forging defect. Said issue may result in the foot pegs breaking when extended, increasing the risk of injury to the passenger. Ducati hasn't received any reports of injuries caused by shoddy foot pegs.
A grand total of 145 motorcycles are called back, namely 2023 models produced between February 16, 2023 and March 30, 2023 for the US market. Ducati became aware of this problem on March 27 by means of a field report in regard to a foot peg breaking during pre-delivery inspection. The Italian manufacturer immediately started investigating the supplier, which – curiously – isn't named in the PDF attached below.
Ducati eventually identified a single batch of suspect pegs compromised by the forging defect. All of the aforementioned bikes are in Ducati's possession, yet order holders will be informed by first-class mail of this recall in May 2023. Dealers have already been instructed to inspect both the left- and right-side passenger foot pegs. If the batch code matches the suspect batch, the dealer technician will gladly replace both of them.
80 percent of the affected population is believed to need replacement pegs. Both the suspect and properly manufactured rear pegs bear part numbers 46520942AA and 46520952AA. A simple Google search reveals that each costs $175 at press time for the entire assembly.
On sale in the United States of America since February 2023, the 2023 model year Diavel 4 slots above the Diavel 1260 and 1260 S. The base recommended price is $26,595 excluding destination charge. Gifted with concept motorcycle styling and brutal performance from a four-cylinder engine as opposed to the V-twinned 1260 and 1260 S, the V4 is available in either red or black.
That's it, and that's more than enough given the specialness of this motorcycle. Constructed from aluminum, the single-sided swingarm and monocoque frame keep the weight low. As opposed to the 1260 S, the V4 is 5 kilos (11 pounds) lighter from the engine alone and 8 (18) lighter from the rest of the vehicle.
The V4 Granturismo is a 1,158-cc engine with 168 horsepower to its name at 10,750 revolutions per minute. Peak torque is 93 pound-feet (126 Nm) at ,7500 revolutions per minute. Optional extras are plentiful, as expected of Ducati, beginning with the Sport, Style, and Touring packages. When it comes to standalone accessories, prospective customers are presented with everything from a racing exhaust and a dry clutch kit to a passenger backrest and tire pressure sensors.
