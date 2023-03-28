Custom-Made Ducati 750SS Cafe Racer Looks Seriously Delicious Cloaked in Bright Orange

An unmodified ‘99 MY 750SS isn’t exactly the sexiest Ducati out there, but this restyled gem will definitely turn some heads.
By the looks of it, MOD Moto of Gothenburg, Sweden is no longer active, but we sincerely hope that assumption is wrong. Shop boss Olof and his team certainly knew how to turn a stock machine into an astounding one-off like the one pictured above. This is, in fact, the last build we’ve seen from these guys, and it was completed back in 2016 for a bicycle store owner named Johan.
He wanted MOD to build him a cafe racer, but the donor he’d provided them with – a 1999 Ducati 750SS – presented some challenges in that regard. Namely, its sloping trellis framework makes it extremely difficult to achieve a level, cafe-style bone line, so the Swedes had to get creative in order for their client’s vision to become a reality.
As you can probably see, they’ve totally nailed it despite the project’s somewhat unfavorable starting point! Receiving the green light from Johan, the crew began by removing every piece of factory bodywork except for the fuel tank. Then, Olof browsed the web in search of some fresh garments to give this 750SS a distinct personality of its own – one infused with old-school endurance racing vibes.
The MOD Moto frontman sourced an Imola-style aftermarket half-fairing for the Duc’s front end, subsequently trimming it down and tweaking the stock brackets to play nice with the new module. In addition, they’ve created a circular cutout off to one side and filled it with a retro-looking headlight perfectly suited for the motorcycle’s aesthetic.
At the opposite end, the guys amputated its original subframe to make room for a bespoke alternative fabricated from scratch. Sitting atop this tailor-made tubing is an all-new tail section styled in typical cafe racer fashion, and that handsome solo seat comes courtesy of Bullitt Leathers.
Peek at the southernmost tip of the tail, and you see a pair of circular rear lighting units neatly integrated into its surface. As far as MOD’s powertrain-related work is concerned, they’ve treated the SuperSport’s 64-hp, 748cc L-twin to premium air filtration paraphernalia from K&N’s inventory.
Dynojet supplied a Power Commander control module, while the under-seat exhaust was made using the original headers, a bespoke two-into-one mid-pipe, and the titanium muffler of a totaled Yamaha R1. According to Olof, the custom plumbing makes the creature’s twin-cylinder engine sound like an absolute charm.
For the finishing touches, his squad installed Renthal grips, aftermarket levers, and a single rear-view mirror in the cockpit, while the bike’s standard three-spoke wheels got wrapped in Dunlop Sportmax Mutant tires. Last but not least, that breathtaking orange hue was taken from Porsche’s classic color palette and applied by Dennis Rohlen. We think the vibrant paint job is a great match for this caffeinated 750SS indeed.
He wanted MOD to build him a cafe racer, but the donor he’d provided them with – a 1999 Ducati 750SS – presented some challenges in that regard. Namely, its sloping trellis framework makes it extremely difficult to achieve a level, cafe-style bone line, so the Swedes had to get creative in order for their client’s vision to become a reality.
As you can probably see, they’ve totally nailed it despite the project’s somewhat unfavorable starting point! Receiving the green light from Johan, the crew began by removing every piece of factory bodywork except for the fuel tank. Then, Olof browsed the web in search of some fresh garments to give this 750SS a distinct personality of its own – one infused with old-school endurance racing vibes.
The MOD Moto frontman sourced an Imola-style aftermarket half-fairing for the Duc’s front end, subsequently trimming it down and tweaking the stock brackets to play nice with the new module. In addition, they’ve created a circular cutout off to one side and filled it with a retro-looking headlight perfectly suited for the motorcycle’s aesthetic.
At the opposite end, the guys amputated its original subframe to make room for a bespoke alternative fabricated from scratch. Sitting atop this tailor-made tubing is an all-new tail section styled in typical cafe racer fashion, and that handsome solo seat comes courtesy of Bullitt Leathers.
Peek at the southernmost tip of the tail, and you see a pair of circular rear lighting units neatly integrated into its surface. As far as MOD’s powertrain-related work is concerned, they’ve treated the SuperSport’s 64-hp, 748cc L-twin to premium air filtration paraphernalia from K&N’s inventory.
Dynojet supplied a Power Commander control module, while the under-seat exhaust was made using the original headers, a bespoke two-into-one mid-pipe, and the titanium muffler of a totaled Yamaha R1. According to Olof, the custom plumbing makes the creature’s twin-cylinder engine sound like an absolute charm.
For the finishing touches, his squad installed Renthal grips, aftermarket levers, and a single rear-view mirror in the cockpit, while the bike’s standard three-spoke wheels got wrapped in Dunlop Sportmax Mutant tires. Last but not least, that breathtaking orange hue was taken from Porsche’s classic color palette and applied by Dennis Rohlen. We think the vibrant paint job is a great match for this caffeinated 750SS indeed.