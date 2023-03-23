Ducati Unloads Tons of New 2023 Multistrada V4 Rally Pics, Grab Some Popcorn and Enjoy

Several months have passed since Italian bike maker Ducati pulled the wraps off the 2023 Multistrada V4 Rally, but sales of the two-wheeler have just begun on global markets. With that in mind, and hoping to get more and more people talking about the adventure-touring machine, the Italians unloaded this week an entire treasure chest of new pics with the bike in various settings.
The new V4 Rally traces its roots all the way back to the bike maker’s first touring motorcycle, the Multistrada 1000 which was unleashed into the world exactly 20 years ago. It is, obviously, the most advanced that ever was, and comes with a series of fancy features, including an important one never before seen in the motorcycling industry.
That would be the ride’s ability to switch off the rear cylinder of the engine not only when stationary, but also while on the move. Active no matter the riding mode chosen for the bike, this feature allows the powerplant to be more efficient and use less fuel.
More precisely, fuel consumption should be cut by about ten percent, allowing the bike to cover more miles while in the wild or elsewhere. Helping with that is also the larger fuel tank of the bike, now capable of holding 30 liters (eight gallons) of fuel.
When more power is needed, which generally means as soon as speed increases, the system reactivates the cylinder. The powerplant held in the V4 Rally’s frame is the 1,158cc V4 Granturismo we’ve known for a while now. When running at full throttle, the powerplant can deliver a maximum of 170 hp and 121 Nm of torque.
spec your own Multistrada V4 Rally and learn how much it can cost you. The bike is offered in two color variations, Ducati Red and Brushed Aluminium with Matt Black, and will eventually be available in three versions.
The first is the Radar, which is your standard Rally equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection as extras – hence the name chosen for it. Building on that, the Adventure Travel & Radar brings as extras aluminum side cases and heated grips and saddles, being a proper choice for those planning to really use the bike in the great outdoors.
The top-of-the-range model is called Full Adventure, and aside from all of the above, it comes with several performance- and visual-oriented choices, including an Akrapovic silencer and carbon fiber front mudguard.
On the American market, the bike has a starting price of $29,995 for the red variant and $30,595 for the aluminum and black one. With all the extras Ducati has to offer though, expect that to go much higher. With that in mind, the extensive photo gallery Ducati released this week (attached in full to this piece) might just help you decide if it’s worth it.
