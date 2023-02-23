There’s More Than One Way to Ride the 2023 Diavel V4, And Ducati Has a Package for Each

At the end of last year, Italian bike maker Ducati pulled the wraps off the Diavel V4. It was the sixth model of 2022’s new vehicle rollout, but now it has become the first to be further enhanced by the Italian bike maker.
The 2023 Ducati Diavel V4, as it’s known, is a beast of a machine even in its stock form. That’s mostly owned to the engine fitted in the bike’s frame for this iteration, namely the V4 Granturismo engine. We’re talking about a powerplant 1,158 cc in displacement that’s so powerful it makes other motorcycles look back with envy: 168 hp and 125 Nm of torque, achievable at 7,500 rpm.
The bike hit the dealerships’ lots last month, and it’s going on the U.S. market for a price to match: $26,695. That’s quite a lot for a motorcycle, but a price that can go even higher thanks to the range of accessories available for it.
We all know the Diavel can be ridden in various styles and for various purposes, so this week Ducati is making life even more complicated for potential customers with the release of three new packages to cater to the needs of each: Sport, Style, and Touring. None of them alter the performance of the bike significantly, but allow the Diavel to be customized depending on needs.
If sporty riding is what you’re into, the Sport package is the one for you. It brings over the standard Diavel V4 a billet aluminum tank cap with an anti-tampering system and a street-legal exhaust cover. The tank cap adds a twist of cool by coming complete with a key boasting the Ducati shield. Both the tank cover and the front mudguard come in carbon fiber when choosing this option.
Last on the list of new offerings for the Diavel V4 is the Touring package. It’s also the most impressive, as it brings with it enough extras to make long-distance rides fun. Riders get heated grips, semi-rigid side bags, and a rear passenger backrest. As extra, new wheels are offered with this package, forged aluminum ones sized 17 inches front and rear.
All three packages are already available on Ducati’s configurators, but they don’t come with price stickers attached. For you to learn that, you’ll have to configure a bike with the desired package and send the configuration to your local dealer.
