There’s More Than One Way to Ride the 2023 Diavel V4, And Ducati Has a Package for Each

Photo: Ducati

The 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 , as it’s known, is a beast of a machine even in its stock form. That’s mostly owned to the engine fitted in the bike’s frame for this iteration, namely the V4 Granturismo engine. We’re talking about a powerplant 1,158 cc in displacement that’s so powerful it makes other motorcycles look back with envy: 168 hp and 125 Nm of torque, achievable at 7,500 rpm.The bike hit the dealerships’ lots last month, and it’s going on the U.S. market for a price to match: $26,695. That’s quite a lot for a motorcycle, but a price that can go even higher thanks to the range of accessories available for it.We all know the Diavel can be ridden in various styles and for various purposes, so this week Ducati is making life even more complicated for potential customers with the release of three new packages to cater to the needs of each: Sport, Style, and Touring. None of them alter the performance of the bike significantly, but allow the Diavel to be customized depending on needs.If sporty riding is what you’re into, the Sport package is the one for you. It brings over the standard Diavel V4 a billet aluminum tank cap with an anti-tampering system and a street-legal exhaust cover. The tank cap adds a twist of cool by coming complete with a key boasting the Ducati shield. Both the tank cover and the front mudguard come in carbon fiber when choosing this option.The Style package is what you should go for if you plan to look apart from other Diavel riders. It too offers a carbon fiber mudguard, only this time we’re talking about the one at the rear. Most importantly, it’s packed full of Rizoma-made accessories: the levers and mirrors, but also the covers and caps for the brake fluid tank, clutch fluid tank, and the oil filler. As a visual tweak, Style comes with Brembo front brake calipers painted either red or black.Last on the list of new offerings for the Diavel V4 is the Touring package. It’s also the most impressive, as it brings with it enough extras to make long-distance rides fun. Riders get heated grips, semi-rigid side bags, and a rear passenger backrest. As extra, new wheels are offered with this package, forged aluminum ones sized 17 inches front and rear.All three packages are already available on Ducati’s configurators, but they don’t come with price stickers attached. For you to learn that, you’ll have to configure a bike with the desired package and send the configuration to your local dealer.