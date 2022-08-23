Rare 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Edition Is a Barely Used Sian Homage

Ducati built the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini in collaboration with the Italian carmaker, limiting the series at just 630 units. In order to carry out the project, Ducati designers used the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 as inspiration, itself available in just 63 units.
The two look amazing side by side. It’s almost a shame owning one and not the other, although we totally understand how someone might be able to afford the bike but not the car – the latter is like 100 times more expensive, and no, I’m not exaggerating.
Now, if you’re interested in the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini, we just found chassis #301 on Bring a Trailer, up for grabs with just 66 miles (106 km) on its 1.262 cc Testastretta L-twin unit. While those aren’t delivery miles, you could still argue this is basically a brand-new bike.
Looks-wise, it’s finished in Gia Green over Electrum Gold, featuring carbon fiber accents and black graphics – it's pretty much the same color scheme you get in the Sian. Other highlights include the black Alcantara seat, a 4.5-gallon fuel tank, LED lights, black mirrors, Electrum Gold multi-spoke 17-inch forged wheels, an adjustable Ohlins suspension, Bosch ABS braking and Brembo brakes.
Get on it and you’ll see a color TFT instrument display (with a 10,000-rpm redline), but the magic only happens once you get going. This bike comes with adjustable traction, wheel, power launch and cruise control modes, plus the previously mentioned 1.262 cc Testastretta L-twin unit with Desmodromic Variable Timing (DVT), Bosch electronic fuel injection, twin-spark cylinder heads and a stainless-steel Termignoni exhaust system.
Total system output is 157 hp and 95 lb-ft (129 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear wheel via a hydraulic wet clutch and a six-speed transmission. The Diavel 1260 Lamborghini also comes with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) featuring the up/down Evo system.
Whoever ends up owning this bike will also enjoy an Arai Ram-X helmet with matching Lamborghini Sian graphics.
