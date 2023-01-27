2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Rolling From February With Unique Engine Feature

Twenty years ago, Italian bike maker Ducati rolled off the assembly lines its first touring motorcycle. It was the Multistrada 1000 that opened the segment for the Ferrari of motorcycle making, and since then the offering has grown to a never-before-seen size.
The most recent touring machine to enter the stables is the 2023 Multistrada V4 Rally. Announced since September last year, the motorcycle is now officially in production at the Borgo Panigale facility, with the Italians saying we’re to see the first ones on dealerships’ lots starting February.
Shaped like most other Ducati motorcycles but more than capable of sustaining rides off the beating path and for long periods of time, the Multistrada V4 Rally packs in its frame a 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine, capable of developing 170 hp and 121 Nm of torque.
One of the engine’s most notable attributes is, as we mentioned back when we first ran a story on this bike, the cylinder deactivation system. It’s something the standard V4 already has on, but the Rally adds an extra twist: not only can the system shut down the rear cylinder while the motorcycle is stationary, but it can do so while the bike is on the move, a first for a production motorcycle of any kind.
Once deactivated, the cylinder stays so in certain operating conditions, but springs back to life as soon as the speed of the bike increases or when the throttle grips send a certain power request to the engine.
This unique engine feature is not the only thing the Rally brings to the table. Compared to the standard V4, the Rally comes with semi-active suspension with 200 mm of travel. The bike makes the connection to the ground with the help of lighter spoked wheels, while a redesigned and larger windshield (it gained 40 mm in height and 20 mm in width) is more than capable of shielding the rider from some of the elements.
Also in front of the rider, there’s a 6.5-inch color TFT screen complete with map navigation functions (it works with the Ducati Connect app), music listening, and even calls, when backed by an intercom-equipped helmet.
Ducati will offer the 2023 Multistrada V4 Rally starting next month in two color combinations, Ducati Red and Brushed Aluminium with Matt Black. In all, depending on equipment, there will be three versions of the bike: the Adventure Radar, packing Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection, Adventure Travel & Radar, which builds on the previous one and adds aluminum side cases, heated grips and saddles, and the Full Adventure, which tops all of the above off with an Akrapovic silencer and carbon fiber front mudguard.
All three models are already available to configure on most of Ducati’s global websites, including the American one. Sadly, at the time of writing none of them come with price stickers attached.
