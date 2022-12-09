Imported Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE With Low Mileage Would Look Right at Home in a Museum

There are scores of things to love about this bike, but the color scheme covering its bodywork and frame has to be one of the raddest.
This 2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE was recently imported from Japan, and it counts a mere 845 kilometers (525 miles) on the odo. We’ve always loved the look of the factory side fairings found on some PS1000LE exemplars, so it’s a genuine delight for us to see them installed on this particular specimen!
Additionally, there’s an STM clutch slave cylinder replacing the standard module, but all the other hardware you’ll find here remains stock. Further enforcing the motorcycle’s authenticity is the fact that even the original Pirelli Phantom tires are still in play, both showing date codes from mid-2005.
Built in a limited production run of 2,000 copies to commemorate Paul Smart’s win at the 1972 Imola 200 race, Ducati’s rarity draws power from an air- and oil-cooled 992cc desmodromic L-twin. The engine makes use of a Marelli EFI, 10:1 compression, and four valves kept in motion through a single overhead cam.
Joined by a six-speed transmission and a dry clutch, this bad boy is good for up to 92 hp and 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) of twist at the crank. With these power output digits on tap, the Paul Smart 1000 LE can dash to 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in just 3.1 seconds. Then, it’ll continue accelerating to a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).
Suspension gets taken care of by upside-down 43 mm (1.7-inch) Ohlins forks and a fully-adjustable piggyback monoshock mounted on the left-hand side of the rear hoop. In terms of braking componentry, you’ll find Brembo calipers biting dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) semi-floating discs up north and a single 245 mm (9.6-inch) rotor down south.
The collectible beauty we’ve just examined is currently up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, and you still have plenty of time to make an offer if you’re interested. At the moment, there are five days separating us from the bidding deadline of Wednesday, December 14, but we can’t be sure how much you’ll need to spend in order to satisfy the reserve price.
