Ducati Makes Historic Move, Surpasses $1 Billion Revenue for the First Time in Its History

They say after the storm comes a calm. And sure enough, for Ducati, the calm has come in the form of more than one billion euros in revenue for 2022 (for the first time in its history). To remind you, 2022 wasn't a year the automotive industry was popping champaign or throwing backyard garden parties. Stakeholders in the sector were pissing pistons – thanks to a disastrous chip shortage, geo-political tensions, looming world recession, and haywire gas prices.

6 photos Photo: Ducati