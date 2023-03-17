Ducati Makes Historic Move, Surpasses $1 Billion Revenue for the First Time in Its History

They say after the storm comes a calm. And sure enough, for Ducati, the calm has come in the form of more than one billion euros in revenue for 2022 (for the first time in its history). To remind you, 2022 wasn't a year the automotive industry was popping champaign or throwing backyard garden parties. Stakeholders in the sector were pissing pistons – thanks to a disastrous chip shortage, geo-political tensions, looming world recession, and haywire gas prices.
In a press release, the Italian performance motorcycle manufacturer closed the year full of success sighting record figures for revenue and operating profit that consequently – no pun intended – added to its remarkable triumph.
For the first time in its history, Ducati surpassed the 1 billion euro figure (€1,089,000,000/$1,161,000,000). The record is a 24% bump over 2021 sales (€878 million/$ 936 million).
That's not all. The Bologna-based motorbike manufacturer also posted a remarkable operating profit with a record €109 million ($116 million), a tremendous growth of 77% compared to the previous year (€61 million/ $65 million). Subsequently, Ducati's profitability level increased to 10% ( a double-digit margin).
It's not by chance Ducati had an exceptional year (2022), posting a record of 61,562 motorcycles to enthusiastic consumers globally. It all boils down to a series of strategic plays and, perhaps more interestingly, an attractive product portfolio.
"Reaching such results despite the supply chain disruption that has heavily affected the automotive sector during the course of 2022 is a remarkable achievement of the whole Ducati Group," Henning Jens, CFO of Ducati, said.
2022 wasn't an easy year for the automotive industry. Supply chain issues, chip shortages, and fluctuating gas prices caused ripples in the market, but Ducati forged ahead.
According to the Motorcycle maker, they increased their global sales network. By the end of last year, they opened up 821 Ducati dealerships discovering new markets in Brunei, Ecuador, El Salvador, and Mongolia representing 96 markets. This is the highest number the sports bike maker has ever achieved.
Ducati certainly had a great year in 2022 in sales and finances and where it really mattered, on the track, winning all titles in MotoGP and WorldSBK.
The action doesn't stop there. For 2023, the Italian motorcycle maker has unveiled eight new motorcycle models to the market.
Top on the list is the Multistrada V4 Rally touring motorcycle, officially announced in September last year and scheduled to hit dealership showrooms last month. Next is the Diavel V4, which won an EICMA (International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition) award for the "Most Beautiful Bike of the Show."
Also on the list is the second-generation Ducati Scrambler which celebrated its 60th anniversary with 100,000 sales worldwide last year.
Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati, said, "For the first time in our history, we passed the 60,000-bikes mark, and we overtook 1 billion euros in revenue. This establishes 2022 as the best year ever for Ducati in several aspects."
Ducati will also be the sole supplier of motorcycles for the upcoming FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship in May, taking place at the French Grand Prix.
The Italian bike maker is looking to take this opportunity to study the technologies for the future of global motorcycling.
