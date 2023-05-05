3 Ducati-Approved Ways to Make Your Hypermotard 950 Unique

There are few motorcycle makers in this world as cherished by customers across continents as Ducati. In fact, the brand is so respected that it is often referred to as the Ferrari of motorcycle-making.
And the company does know how to keep its fan base on its toes. With a lineup that comprises no less than 13 two-wheeled vehicle families (bikes included), the Italians just reported record sales for the first quarter of the year - 14.725 motorcycles delivered in the first three months.
To keep interest at high levels constant range updates are required, and Ducati surely knows this. That's why, just a day after announcing the sales results it came out with a fresh range of accessories for the Hypermotard 950.
On the market since 2005, the Hypermotard family presently comprises the 950 SP, 950 RVE, and 950. All three are identical in terms of engine and performance, and only set apart by the color scheme they adopt: the SP wears MotoGP colors, the RVE comes in something called Graffiti, while the 950 is dressed in the simple Ducati red we're so used to.
Back to the accessories announced this week, Ducati envisioned three ways one can update their 950 to really make it stand out in a crowd of Hypermoitards: either go for one of the two packages available, or choose the extra bits individually, depending on needs and wants.
The first package is called Sport, and it is more performance-oriented. It comprises stuff like a carbon plate holder, Termignoni silencers with titanium sheaths and steel bottoms for the exhaust, and dynamic LED indicators.
Then comes the Style package which, as its name says, is meant to make the Hypermotard look a bit different than in stock form. For that, carbon fiber is used for the fairing, rear mudguard and tank guard, and billet aluminum for the brake and clutch fluid tanks, and the oil filler cap.
Each of the parts that go into the two packages can however be had separately, and enhanced with stuff like carbon fiber heat shield or frame buffers to help protect the bike and rider in the event of a crash.
No matter the visual modifications made, Ducati offers no performance upgrade as far as the engine in the 950 is concerned. Regardless of what one does to the bike, the 937cc Testastretta develops 114 hp at 9,000 rpm across the family. If you go for the Hypermotard 950 SP though, the output of the engine is better handled thanks to the deployment of Ohlins suspension with increased travel and Marchesini forged wheels.
For pricing on the Hypermotard 950 accessories and packages you'll have to go to your local Ducati online configurator, as it varies depending on region.
