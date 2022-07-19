4K-Mile 2012 Ducati Hypermotard 796 Exhibits Blue Subframe and Wheels, Looks Funky

Thankfully, the adjustments carried out on this machine are far from being over the top.
As you might be able to tell, the 2012 Ducati Hypermotard 796 we’re about to look at features an assortment of tasteful modifications performed under previous ownership. For starters, its trellis subframe and 17-inch forged Marchesini hoops were wrapped in a glossy coat of blue paintwork, while the rear turn signals have been replaced with flush-mounted aftermarket alternatives.
Underslung bar-end mirrors and a tinted windshield adorn the motorcycle’s cockpit, accompanied by a discrete license plate relocation kit down south. You’ll find blue LED lighting strips fitted on the frame tubes right below the Hypermotard’s fuel tank, as well as T-Rex front and rear axle sliders. The Italian supermoto crawls on Pirelli Angel GT tires, and its digital odometer counts a mere 4k miles (6,500 km).
Within the creature’s framework lies an air-cooled 803cc desmodromic L-twin, which is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch. The engine comes equipped with two valves per cylinder head, a single belt-driven camshaft and Siemens EFI technology. When prompted, this four-stroke titan will go about producing 81 hp at 8,000 rpm and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque at 6,250 revs.
A chain final drive feeds this power to the rear wheel, resulting in speeds of up to 125 mph (201 kph). The Duc’s suspension arrangement consists of 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Marzocchi forks and an adjustable Sachs monoshock paired with a progressive linkage. At the front end, braking is achieved through 305 mm (12 inches) semi-floating discs and four-piston radial Brembo calipers.
Down south, one may spot a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) brake rotor that’s joined by a twin-piston caliper. This 2012 MY Hypermotard 796 is heading to auction at no reserve, and you may check it out on Bring a Trailer until Friday, July 22! If you’re looking to get ahead of the top bidder, then be prepared to spend north of five grand in order to take the lead.
