Ducati SuperSport 950 S Breaks Cover in Stripe Livery to Make Sure It's Noticed

The SuperSport moniker has been part of the Ducati lineup of motorcycles since the early 1970s, even if one can't really say the model has been in continuous production since. It's still around, as the 950 and the new 950 S.
It's the latter variant we're here to discuss today, as Ducati's "road sports bike" just got a small upgrade in the form of a new livery, which will become available on this Italian two-wheeler starting next month.
The scheme is called Stripe Livery, and it's a play between white, grey, and red. Well, it's actually mostly white, as the grey and red come as accents placed here and there, but an effective scheme nonetheless.
True to its name, the livery boasts red stripes on the fenders and air vents, and the name of the model on the side cover, restyled to suit the new paint scheme. A lot of references to the bike the SuperSport is related to, the Panigale V4, can be seen all over, but most importantly as the full-LED headlights and side vents.
The trellis frame of the motorcycle holds within it the Ducati Testastretta twin-cylinder engine, which in this application is rated at 110 hp at 9,000 rpm and 93 Nm of torque at 6,5000 rpm. Because this machine is also intended for "younger riders looking for their first sports bike," it also comes in a de-powered version that only develops 47 hp.
A series of equipment is exclusive to this SuperSport in standard configuration, and the list includes an Ohlins fork and shock absorbers, and Glossy black wheel rims, wearing a marking in the all-to-known Ducati Red color. Because the two-wheeler plays in a wide category defined as sport-touring, a height-adjustable Plexiglass is also included in the package.
Safety and performance-wise, the Ducati SuperSport 950 S offers most of the features seen on other current motorcycles of the Italian brand, including ABS Cornering, traction and wheelie control, quick shift, and three riding modes: Sport, Touring and Urban. Information about the bike and the ride is sent back to the owner through a full-TFT 4.3-inch display.
To back the rider's needs to further personalize the SuperSport, two packages are available, Sport and Touring (obviously) bringing to the table things like carbon fiber on the fenders, adjustable brake and clutch levers, and an aluminum license plate holder, among others.
If the Stripe Livery seems a bit too much for some riders, Ducati is also offering the 950 S in standard red colors. Pricing for either of the two motorcycles for the new model year is revealed by dealers to those interested in purchasing one. Despite the new one becoming available in June, the bike maker's configurator already lists the bike.
The scheme is called Stripe Livery, and it's a play between white, grey, and red. Well, it's actually mostly white, as the grey and red come as accents placed here and there, but an effective scheme nonetheless.
True to its name, the livery boasts red stripes on the fenders and air vents, and the name of the model on the side cover, restyled to suit the new paint scheme. A lot of references to the bike the SuperSport is related to, the Panigale V4, can be seen all over, but most importantly as the full-LED headlights and side vents.
The trellis frame of the motorcycle holds within it the Ducati Testastretta twin-cylinder engine, which in this application is rated at 110 hp at 9,000 rpm and 93 Nm of torque at 6,5000 rpm. Because this machine is also intended for "younger riders looking for their first sports bike," it also comes in a de-powered version that only develops 47 hp.
A series of equipment is exclusive to this SuperSport in standard configuration, and the list includes an Ohlins fork and shock absorbers, and Glossy black wheel rims, wearing a marking in the all-to-known Ducati Red color. Because the two-wheeler plays in a wide category defined as sport-touring, a height-adjustable Plexiglass is also included in the package.
Safety and performance-wise, the Ducati SuperSport 950 S offers most of the features seen on other current motorcycles of the Italian brand, including ABS Cornering, traction and wheelie control, quick shift, and three riding modes: Sport, Touring and Urban. Information about the bike and the ride is sent back to the owner through a full-TFT 4.3-inch display.
To back the rider's needs to further personalize the SuperSport, two packages are available, Sport and Touring (obviously) bringing to the table things like carbon fiber on the fenders, adjustable brake and clutch levers, and an aluminum license plate holder, among others.
If the Stripe Livery seems a bit too much for some riders, Ducati is also offering the 950 S in standard red colors. Pricing for either of the two motorcycles for the new model year is revealed by dealers to those interested in purchasing one. Despite the new one becoming available in June, the bike maker's configurator already lists the bike.