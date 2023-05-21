The SuperSport 950 Is Ducati's Sporty, Everyday Bike Fit for Both New and Seasoned Riders

Ducati has recently revealed a new Stripe Livery color scheme for the 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 S road sports motorbike. I wanted to take this opportunity to take a closer look at the bike, which Ducati claims is "the ideal choice for younger riders looking for their first sports bike."
Launched in 2021, the Ducati SuperSport 950 comes in two versions: standard and S. They are very similar, except the S variant comes with an Ohlins fork and shock absorber, as well as a passenger seat cover. Moreover, the Glossy Black wheel rims feature an exclusive "tag" in Ducati Red color.
The motorcycle feels at home both on the road and the track and has a sporting soul that offers exhilarating experiences to its owners. Even though it's a fun machine for expert riders to handle, it's still beginner-friendly, providing optimum safety.
Centro Stile Ducati came up with the SuperSport 950's design taking inspiration from the Panigale V4, ideally combining style and sportiness into a beautiful package. The bike boasts a full LED headlight and side air vents. Its mechanical components are neatly hidden underneath the lower fairing that extends to the side silencer. The windshield is positioned low, helping create a streamlined and dynamic line for the bike. It's made from Plexiglas, and its height can be adjusted in two positions.
Regarding comfort, you’ll discover the seating position is easy-going, especially compared to the bike’s sportier siblings, such as the Panigale. You can also opt for even more padding for the passenger and rider seats, offered as a Ducati Performance accessory.
A 43-mm Marzocchi fork and a Sachs shock absorber on the standard version are critical to the motorbike's performance. As mentioned above, the S model is fitted with a refined, multi-adjustable Ohlins suspension and an Ohlins monoshock.
The SuperSport 950 slows down using a Brembo braking system managed by a Bosch 9.1 MP ABS. At the front, the bike is equipped with Brembo M4-32 monobloc radial calipers that engage two 320 mm discs with a 4-piston caliper. At the rear, you’ll notice 245 mm discs with a 2-piston caliper.
Pirelli Diablo Rosso tires are equipped on the bike, wrapped around 17-inch, three-spoke alloy wheels with a “Y” design. The tires were engineered to offer absolute grip and superb handling. Due to their latest bi-compound configuration and "flash" tread pattern derived from the Diablo Supercorsa, they can provide high performance even in wet conditions.
Another system that makes use of Bosch's 6-axis inertial platform is the Ducati Wheel Control (DWC) EVO, which manages the wheelie, making it easier and safer to ride on the rear tire. Riders can also choose between three riding modes, Sport, Touring, and Urban, each altering the power level and its delivery and fine-tuning the ABS, DTC, DWC, and DQS.
Let me tell you more about what customization you have for the motorbike. First of all, there are two accessories packages: Sport and Touring. The former makes the bike even sportier via front mudguard protections, a carbon fiber tank, adjustable and articulated brake and clutch levers, LED turn indicators, and an aluminum plate holder.
Customers can increase comfort on long journeys with the Touring package, which provides a smoke-tinted windscreen, heated grips, and expandable side panniers. If you're feeling generous, you can equip the bike with both packages.
We have yet to find out the exact pricing for the bike. By comparison, the 2023 Ducati SuperSport 950 has an MSRP of $15,195, while the S version costs $17,695, although prices will differ depending on the color schemes and other options.
The SuperSport 950 is built on a tubular steel Trellis frame, and it tips the scales at 184 kg (405 lbs.) dry. At the core of the bike is a 937cc Ducati Testastretta twin-cylinder engine that outputs 110 hp (82 kW) at 9,000 rpm and 93 Nm (69 lb-ft.) of torque. It’s paired with a 6-speed gearbox, complete with a quickshifter. Moreover, a low-weight single-sided aluminum swingarm and a trellis frame fixed to the engine help the two-wheeler achieve superior performance.
Other notable details regarding the Italian motorcycle are a full-TFT 4.3-inch and an electronics package that increase comfort and performance. For instance, the Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO works with a Bosch 6-axis inertial platform to measure the lean angle of the motorbike at all times and intervene to ensure the ideal slip of the rear tire.
The 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 S will be available in either the iconic Ducati Red, the cool Arctic White Silk, or the brand-new Stripe Livery color schemes. The latter features two new dark grey and Ducati Red colored bands on the side air vents and the front mudguard, which complement the Iceberg White fairings. Moreover, the graphic indication of the model has been revised to be harmonious with the new color scheme. The Glossy Black rims complete the bike's look.
