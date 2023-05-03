Is This the World's Second Widebody Carbon Fiber Kit for the L460 Range Rover?

In the world of tuning, customization, and personalization, some companies choose to stand out not just through craftsmanship, experience, and wits – but also while trying to daze and amaze the crowds with the most outrageous builds possible.
Just as some tuners – like Alpina, for instance – are subtler than our shadows, the other side of the coin is dressed in craziness by way of Mansory, Hennessey, Liberty Walk, or Kahn ideas, to name a few outlets. And, of course, where there is interest, there is also a fellowship, so no one should be surprised that the Germans over at Mansory are rivaled in terms of bonkers projects by the folks over at Keyvany.
The latter company also has an international presence, so no wonder Keyvany USA and Creative Bespoke are trying to give us the Jeepers creepers with all sorts of monsters. Personally, I think their Hayula program for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is destined to haunt my nightmares until the end of times. Still, other folks might appreciate the aggressivity with which this tuner tries so darn hard to stand out in the customization and personalization crowd.
By the way, nothing is a forbidden fruit for the company, including the recent Mercedes-AMG SL 63, the Lambo Urus (dubbed 'Keyrus'), the Mercedes-AMG G 63, the elegant Bentley Continental GT that got an unhealthy dose of forged carbon fiber, or a long list of Ferrari models. Well, unfortunately – or luckily, depending on your POV – the highly successful fifth generation L460 Land Rover Range Rover has also attracted their attention, and for a second time.
So, after presenting a dark gray example fitted with their world's first-ever full carbon fiber widebody aerodynamic kit, another unit is back for the full black treatment. This time it looks more inconspicuous, even if some elements still feel ready to scream their outrageousness if allowed. Sure, it also thinks that orange is the new black, and it features subtle orange details both front and back, as well as on the coachline.
Moving inside, this thing is certainly not a luxury SUV to be trifled with, at least if you like an utterly orange-quilted atmosphere for the interior. Orange is now everywhere, save for some black stitching, so there is no way of forgetting this is a Keyvany you are dealing with. Unfortunately, the aftermarket outlet is not sharing any technical specifications, so we reckon the Range Rover was left stock under the hood. To me, it sure feels like a missed opportunity – if you are getting the L460 to widebody condition and the interior up to snuff with Rolls-Royce, why not also trump the OEM ultra-luxury super-SUVs with something along the lines of the 820HP package?
