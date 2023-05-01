autoevolution
 

Mansory P900 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Thinks Desert Sand Equals Performance. Is That So?

• By:
Whenever trying to make your in-laws or anyone else you don't necessarily want around you all the time go nuts, just show them your latest ride from Brand, Germany – or at least tell them about your intention to snatch something from there.
Mansory P900 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Desert Sand forged carbon fiber 11 photos
Photo: Mansory / Instagram
Mansory P900 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Desert Sand forged carbon fiberMansory P900 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Desert Sand forged carbon fiberMansory P900 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Desert Sand forged carbon fiberMansory P900 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Desert Sand forged carbon fiberMansory P900 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Desert Sand forged carbon fiberMansory P900 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Desert Sand forged carbon fiberMansory P900 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Desert Sand forged carbon fiberMansory P900 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Desert Sand forged carbon fiberMansory P900 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Desert Sand forged carbon fiberMansory P900 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Desert Sand forged carbon fiber
That is where Mansory resides – one of those tuning, customization, and personalization venues that will surely make about 90% of regular folks start running amok, crying their undying outrage at the sight of their creations. Hey, even the one percenters might sometimes believe this is too much when trying to stand out in posh crowds. But this outlet is probably a sweetheart for the rest who think that quirkiness is the best asset in life.

And they must be doing at least something right since they keep churning out crazy stuff on a regular basis – and the fact that other aftermarket outlets try to copy their work, such as Keyvany! Anyway, the latest ideas stemming from Brand, Germany, sure have the Mansory signature all over them – including the F8XX Spider Tempesta Turchese that almost feels like a botched bubble gum advertisement, the Mansory Pulse Edition Rolls-Royce Dawn that looks like a popsicle, or the unforgettable Mansory Mercedes-AMG G 63 Coupe – aka the Gronos Coupe EVO C.

Speaking of Mercedes-AMG and its popular G 63, this is probably the only off-roader capable of putting to shame the usual suspects from the ultra-luxury super-SUV stratosphere like the Aston Martin DBX707, Bentley Bentayga, Lambo Urus, or the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Actually, we embedded second below a blue Culli featuring a nice widebody kit, a fantastic treatment for the Spirit of Ecstasy, plus a set of black-contrasting aftermarket wheels, all courtesy of the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA, to show you that even this behemoth that is far from winning any beauty pageants can still look miles better than a Mansory idea when tastefully modified.

Anyway, back to the ugly Mansory at hand, the German tuner decided to showcase on social media their latest P900 creation, a Mercedes-AMG G 63 that went after some 'Desert Sand' performance with the "exclusive design sand desert gloss" mixed with exposed forged carbon fiber and as many modifications needed to make sure no one really understands what the heck is going on.

Well, at least the new FS.15 forged wheels (they're 24s and still look puny!) do a great job of contrasting the Cuoio leather cockpit. As for the technical specs, they're something to behold if you like up to 900 ponies and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) when hitting 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds and then holding on to dear life at up to 250 kph (155 mph)!





If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram Twitter
Mansory P900 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Desert Sand Cuoio Rolls-Royce Cullinan custom luxury SUV RDB LA Mansory
About the author: Aurel Niculescu
Aurel Niculescu profile photo

Aurel has aimed high all his life (literally, at 16 he was flying gliders all by himself) so in 2006 he switched careers and got hired as a writer at his favorite magazine. Since then, his work has been published both by print and online outlets, most recently right here, on autoevolution.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories