Panigale V2 Black on Black Makes the Ducati Red Look So Yesterday

For a number of years now Italian bike maker Ducati has gotten us used to seeing its new motorcycles break cover at the end of each year. In the span of a single month, Ducati pulls the wraps off everything it plans to release in the future. But this approach means the bike maker is almost silent for the rest of the year, and that’s not good for business.
Luckily, the company known as the Ferrari of motorcycle-making has a lot more going for it than just releasing new two-wheelers, so it manages to somehow stay in the news. For 2023, or at least for the past month or so, the focus fell on new paint schemes for existing bikes.
It all started with the SuperSport 950, and then the Italians quickly burned through the Monster range and the Hypermotard. This week is the turn of the Panigale V2 to get a distinct visual treatment.
Unlike the models I mentioned above, which got more or less vivid hues for the new model year, the Panigale is going for the dark treatment with something officially called Black on Black.
Last time we heard something major on the Panigale front was back at the end of 2022, when the V4 Bagnaia and Bautista World Champion replicas were sold in hours. Since then, nothing much happened, especially on the V2 front.
Before the Black on Black livery for the bike was introduced this week, the two-wheeler was available in Ducati Red and a combination of white and red. The new color play brings with it a combination of dark matt gray and glossy black, but also red detailing on the fuel tank, fairing, and wheels.
To complement the new look, Ducati went for new materials (undisclosed) and graphics for the seat of the bike. Additionally, the Panigale V2 logo is now featured on the sides, in red.
Otherwise, the bike is your everyday Panigale V2. It packs in its frame a 955cc twin-cylinder engine, rated at 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. The engine spins the usual wheels, now wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tires.
All the bike maker’s most advanced tech, including the ABS cornering, traction control (DTC), wheelie control (DWC), quick shift, and engine brake control (EBC) are standard on the Panigale V2, no matter the color chosen for it.
Ducati already has the bike listed on its configurator, and says it will soon become available on dealers’ lots as well. No mention is made about pricing, which is the Italians’ usual way of doing things, so you’ll have to go to the trouble of configuring your bike and actually talking to a dealer for that.
