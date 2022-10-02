Rare 2019 Ducati Panigale V4 S Corse With Just Over 1,000 Miles Wants Your Money

On a scale of one to downright bonkers, Ducati’s ruthless V4 S lineup breaks the damn scale.
The Panigale V4 S is a tremendous-looking bike in just about any color offered by Ducati, but we’re particularly fond of the livery adorning the special-edition Corse variant from 2019. On that note, we’ll go right ahead and introduce you to a near-perfect exemplar showing 1,056 miles (1,700 km) on its digital clock.
As the bike is now preparing to change hands on Bring a Trailer (BaT), let us have a gander at its fundamental characteristics – even if you and I will probably never afford one! Bologna’s spartan comes equipped with a Desmosedici Stradale L-twin powerplant whose capacity is measured at 1,103cc.
Sporting ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies, sixteen valves, and a counter-rotating crankshaft, the engine is capable of spawning 214 hp at 13,000 rpm. Lower down the rev range, its torque output digits will plateau at 92 pound-feet (124 Nm), and the oomph is sent to the rear chain-driven hoop via a slipper clutch and a six-speed transmission.
You’ll find a bi-directional quickshifter accompanying the gearbox, but this is just one of many electronic aids featured on the V4 S Corse. Others include traction, wheelie, and engine braking control, as well as cornering ABS developed by Bosch. As far as performance goes, the Duc is capable of finishing the quarter-mile sprint in 10.1 seconds, before it tops out at 191 mph (307 kph).
Semi-active suspension components from Ohlins are present at both ends, comprising inverted 43 mm (1.7-inch) NIX 30 forks up north and a TTX 36 monoshock down south. Stopping power is the product of 330 mm (13-inch) semi-floating discs and four-piston Brembo Stylema calipers at the front, along with a single 220 mm (8.7-inch) rotor and a two-piston caliper at the rear.
This Italian beauty will be listed on the BaT website until the afternoon of October 4, so there are only two days standing between us and the auctioning deadline. At the moment, the highest bid amounts to a generous $18k, but we’ve reasons to doubt this sum will satisfy the reserve price.
