1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition Wants To Make a New Owner Happy

The Countach made its first public appearance as the Lamborghini LP500 concept at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show. Developed as a follow-up to the Miura, 1,999 units of the Countach were produced in five different series from 1974 until 1990.
To celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary, Lamborghini designed and built the most refined version of the Countach, with help from Horacio Pagani. Intended as a limited edition, it was very well-received, so 657 units were made between 1988 and 1990. (The Diablo was actually intended as the celebration model, but the prototype wasn’t ready in 1988, so it had to wait until 1990.)
The one we’re looking at today was made in 1989 and bought by the current owner in 2020. Besides the 15” OZ Racing wheels, it’s all black, inside and out. Although it has only 4,745 km (2,948 miles) on the odometer, chassis number ZA9CA05A4KLA12711 was damaged on the front and left front side due to a 2007 accident.
Power is sent to the rear wheels via a 5.2-liter V12 engine that’s paired with a five-speed manual transmission, operated with the gated shifter. Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes will help bring the car to a stop. The all-matching black leather interior features power-adjustable bucket seats, electronic climate control, an Alpine CD stereo, and power windows.
Stand-out exterior features include a V-shaped rear wing and pop-up headlights, along with the iconic scissor doors and air intakes.
In 2021, the car got a little tune-up here and there – replacement door, hood, and decklid struts, a new rear suspension arm, engine mounts, spark plugs, fuel accumulators, and interior lights were all installed that year. A brake fluid flush was also performed.
This iconic Lambo is going, going, and will be gone in about two days. With 20 bids on the Bring a Trailer auction (and probably more on the way), the seller is already set to pocket over $315k.
