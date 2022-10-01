This 1967 Porsche 911 S Is a Wonderful Homage to Vic Elford's Win in Rallye Monte Carlo

The Porsche 911 S was one of the most coveted sports cars of its time. It was built to make the great 911 even better, and its faithfulness to the original Porsche concept, with its long hood, small bumpers, and excellent handling, increased its desirability among purists. Many Porsche fans now want an air-cooled 911 of the mid-’70s era with the vintage appearance of the late ’60s models.
The “S” in the car’s name stands for “Super,” and it’s meant to highlight the higher-performance engine, as the 911 S was equipped from the factory with a single overhead cam 2.0-liter flat-six engine able to produce 160 ps (158 hp) at 5,000 rpm, up 30 ps (29.5 hp) compared to the standard 911. The mill drives the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.
The 1967 example you see here has been rebuilt as a homage to the 911 S driven by the late Porsche legend “Quick” Vic Elford in the Rallye Monte Carlo of the same year. This faithful replica of the winning car is the work of specialists Paterek Brothers.
An original 1967 Porsche 911 S painted by Porsche in Polo Red, this particular example features a factory limited-slip differential, and besides the engine improvements, the car also came with adjustable Koni dampers on all four corners, a rear anti-roll bar, and Fuchs wheels.
The restoration work was carried out in 2009, and the 911 S received a plethora of racing-specific components such as racing roundels, a chrome roof rack, as well as front and rear rally plaques. Additionally, the auto body shop gave it a replica German numberplate and country ‘D’ plate, along with driving lights.
The interior is largely original, but it also features an auxiliary temperature gauge, a period-correct Halda Speedpilot rally computer, and period intercom system.
Elford himself drove this particular Porsche example not long after its rebuild and confirmed it was “a spectacular, exact nut-and-bolt recreation, exactly as we drove it.” He even signed the glovebox.
This fantastic Vic Elford Rallye Monte Carlo tribute would make an excellent addition to any collection, though the car surely deserves to be put to good use on the open road. It is now up for auction through Collecting Cars out of Surrey, UK.
