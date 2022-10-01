This 1967 Porsche 911 S Is a Wonderful Homage to Vic Elford's Win in Rallye Monte Carlo

The Porsche 911 S was one of the most coveted sports cars of its time. It was built to make the great 911 even better, and its faithfulness to the original Porsche concept, with its long hood, small bumpers, and excellent handling, increased its desirability among purists. Many Porsche fans now want an air-cooled 911 of the mid-’70s era with the vintage appearance of the late ’60s models.

19 photos