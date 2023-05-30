Custom Ducati 860 GTS Mixes Classic Italian Heritage With Cafe Racer Looks

Stockholm-based 6/5/4 may have started off as a surf shop, but what we know them for are their incredible custom bikes. Johan Orrestedt runs both the surfing and motorcycling operations, joined in the latter by Daniel Jakobsson and Johan Nordin. Together they create what we like to call artwork on two wheels, and the specimen you see here is an outright masterpiece!
Having attained its current form in 2015, this stylish cafe racer used to be a bone-stock Ducati 860 GTS prior to 6/5/4’s makeover. The guys kept its fuel tank, but got rid of the fenders, side covers, and dated stock seat. Once their ideas were translated into Photoshop and the donor had been taken apart, they started by treating its square-case bevel L-twin to a well-deserved restoration.
Each and every worn internal was replaced with a fresh substitute, while the Duc’s carbs were first overhauled and then topped with premium air filters. On the exhaust side of things, 6/5/4 refurbished the OEM headers, cloaked them in stealthy black heat wrap, and installed a shiny pair of aftermarket silencers.
Moving on to the structural changes, the Swedes cleaned up the motorcycle’s main skeleton, subsequently revising its subframe with a looped rear section. At the southernmost portion of the tubing, we see an LED taillight and a license plate holder that could hardly be any more discreet.
The turn signals attached to the upper shock mounts are also new, making an appearance right below the gas tank at the front, as well. Look closely, and you’ll notice a subtle inner fender attached to the lower subframe tubes, but it’s what sits up top that really makes this 860 GTS stand out.
Namely, we’re referring to the gorgeous saddle which replaces the original item. The 6/5/4 trio fabricated an aluminum seat pan and topped it with just enough padding to keep the rider comfy. Then, the whole shebang was coated in diamond-stitched brown leather – the perfect match for the green hue worn by the fuel tank.
After rebuilding the wheels with youthful bearings and stainless-steel spokes, the lads enveloped their rims in a classy set of Coker Diamond tires. The machine’s suspension was left stock and simply refreshed, while its electronics have been updated by way of a modern rectifier, custom wiring, and an all-new battery.
To keep the subframe triangle as tidy as possible, the latter got stashed beneath the tank. Finishing off the front-end equipment is a retro-looking headlight, but there’s a lot going on in the cockpit, too. The classic Ducati speedo was reconditioned to perfection, and the factory handlebar made way for Tarozzi clip-ons.
In turn, these feature inconspicuous switches, brown grips, and aftermarket levers. A Tommaselli throttle and a Motogadget m-Lock ignition round things out. Oh, and in case you’re curious: the green finish on the tank was inspired by the color seen by Sir Orrestedt on a beer can, of all things.
Each and every worn internal was replaced with a fresh substitute, while the Duc’s carbs were first overhauled and then topped with premium air filters. On the exhaust side of things, 6/5/4 refurbished the OEM headers, cloaked them in stealthy black heat wrap, and installed a shiny pair of aftermarket silencers.
Moving on to the structural changes, the Swedes cleaned up the motorcycle’s main skeleton, subsequently revising its subframe with a looped rear section. At the southernmost portion of the tubing, we see an LED taillight and a license plate holder that could hardly be any more discreet.
The turn signals attached to the upper shock mounts are also new, making an appearance right below the gas tank at the front, as well. Look closely, and you’ll notice a subtle inner fender attached to the lower subframe tubes, but it’s what sits up top that really makes this 860 GTS stand out.
Namely, we’re referring to the gorgeous saddle which replaces the original item. The 6/5/4 trio fabricated an aluminum seat pan and topped it with just enough padding to keep the rider comfy. Then, the whole shebang was coated in diamond-stitched brown leather – the perfect match for the green hue worn by the fuel tank.
After rebuilding the wheels with youthful bearings and stainless-steel spokes, the lads enveloped their rims in a classy set of Coker Diamond tires. The machine’s suspension was left stock and simply refreshed, while its electronics have been updated by way of a modern rectifier, custom wiring, and an all-new battery.
To keep the subframe triangle as tidy as possible, the latter got stashed beneath the tank. Finishing off the front-end equipment is a retro-looking headlight, but there’s a lot going on in the cockpit, too. The classic Ducati speedo was reconditioned to perfection, and the factory handlebar made way for Tarozzi clip-ons.
In turn, these feature inconspicuous switches, brown grips, and aftermarket levers. A Tommaselli throttle and a Motogadget m-Lock ignition round things out. Oh, and in case you’re curious: the green finish on the tank was inspired by the color seen by Sir Orrestedt on a beer can, of all things.