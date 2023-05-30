Custom Ducati 860 GTS Mixes Classic Italian Heritage With Cafe Racer Looks

Stockholm-based 6/5/4 may have started off as a surf shop, but what we know them for are their incredible custom bikes. Johan Orrestedt runs both the surfing and motorcycling operations, joined in the latter by Daniel Jakobsson and Johan Nordin. Together they create what we like to call artwork on two wheels, and the specimen you see here is an outright masterpiece!

15 photos Photo: Simon Hamelius