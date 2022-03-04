Ducati's Latest EV Bicycles Give Riders a Much Needed Boost, On or Off-Road

You may scoff at the idea of an electrically assisted bicycle. You may especially laugh at the idea of a famous Italian brand famous for very loud superbikes for building electric bicycles.
But you ought to be less judgemental. Because if the line between an electric bicycle and an EV motorcycle is a couple of hundred pounds of bodywork, maybe our parameters for judging these things is a little twisted. Just take a look at their new Futa e-bicycle if you don't believe us.
The Futa is the first electric servo-assisted racing bicycle produced by the famous Italian motorcycle connoisseurs. Their reputation for screaming sports bikes and superbikes and racing bikes may precede them, but this latest venture into EV bicycles proves they're forward-thinking enough to be with the times.
Meanwhile, Ducatti's MiG-S Moutain Bike serves the same purpose the Futa serves on smooth tarmac. Both bikes utilize a groundbreaking new electric motor called the Shimano EP8. A remarkably light engine at 2.6 kilograms in weight (5.7 lbs). All the more impressive that you learn that this little motor jets out 85 Nm (62.69 pound-feet) of torque with an electric servo assist of up to 400% for as much or as little electric assistance as you please.
It's bound to be fantastic for endurance race practicers looking to get their sweat in with the added boost necessary if you tire yourself out a bit sooner than you anticipated. Such power is also bound to be useful on the trails. The Ducatti's MiG-S may not have the thrust of the fighter jet that shares its name, nor the four-wheel-drive traction of a Jeep Wrangler. But my goodness, it must be a million times better than just your wimpy human legs alone on steep trail climbs.
Custom liveries and even more technology to make the 12.2-kilogram (26.9-pound) bike even more useable are available, including the Campagnolo Super Record EPS electromechanical groupset, carbon, titanium, and ceramic bearings, and Vision Metron 40 SL wheels with bonded carbon rims.
A highly aerodynamic Vision Metron carbon fiber handlebar, with integrated stem and cables, joins the rider to the road the same way a racing steering wheel in a car connects the driver to the front wheels of a race car. Fitting, considering the history of the company that builds them. One can only hope the sales from their e-bikes go to funding their super loud MotoGP bikes. Perfectly balanced, as all things should be, a big purple guy once said, after all. Check back soon for more pricing details as soon as we get them.
