2025 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Looks Virtually Ready to Fight Next Land Cruiser Prado

Not to be confused with the legendary Mitsubishi Pajero – which is now yet another example of a shadow of its former self as it was relegated to the trails of car Valhalla – the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport still survives as a mid-size SUV based on the popular Triton (L200) pickup truck.
Also known as the Mitsubishi Challenger, Montero Sport, or Shogun Sport, the rugged body-on-frame SUV has reached its third generation since it was first produced at home in Japan. Currently based on the fifth generation Triton, the company's Pajero Sport SUV counterpart has refocused its attention on other markets like Thailand, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Russia, in the meantime. But that doesn't make it any less enticing than its workhorse-focused counterpart.
Or any less prone to fighting for the sales throne with numerous rivals, including the Austral-Asian Ford Everest or the world-renowned Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. And since the Blue Oval foe is already brand new based on the latest T6.2 Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck, while the Japanese automaker also prepares to bring to life a new generation of the Prado – alleged as the Land Cruiser 250 slotted to be sold in places like Europe and North America, it is also only logical for Mitsubishi to consider a new iteration of its Pajero Sport.
Besides, the third generation has been around since 2015, so a decade later, an all-new model would be more than welcome. If not in the real world, then perhaps, at least, across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. The good folks behind the RMD CAR channel on YouTube have the latest scoops coordinated with their unofficial CGI depictions of new models, and recently they also focused their resident pixel master on the potential new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport. That is only logical since the Japanese company diligently prepares for the arrival of the sixth-generation Triton, right?
Well, if that isn't enough, we have yet another big and tough SUV that seems ready for a healthy dose of CGI in a bid to catch our undivided attention. So, the Halo oto channel doesn't necessarily care about what happens in places like Asia or Australia and instead is more attentive to the needs of Ford Explorer fans. No, not the ones that are eagerly anticipating the MEB-based Explorer EV in Europe but rather enthusiastic customers residing at home in America, that is. So, the channel's virtual artist quickly imagined the refreshed sixth-gen Ford Explorer, complete with some ritzy color options and even going through a traditional old-vs-new comparison.
So, which one would you take home – the big and brawny yet old-school Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and Ford Everest foe of a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, or do you prefer the tamer and more mannered nature of the refreshed 2024 Ford Explorer, if we keep insisting on bringing Blue Ovals into the discussion?
