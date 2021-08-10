Ferrari Plans to Be the Last Bastion of ICE Cars, Also EV Ready When Time Comes

If you think about it, these days, Ferraris aren't necessarily the best at anything: there are faster cars, more luxurious cars, and perhaps even more beautiful cars, though that one will always be subjective.





Well, that sort of identity was built, among other things, by using strong statements such as "we laugh at those who build SUVs" and "we'll never make an electric vehicle because EVs lack soul" (not actual quotes, but the idea is the same). However, we all know how the former panned out - the



It's been over eight years since Ferrari introduced its first hybrid, though (the LaFerrari hypercar), and we're still not any wiser to the company's plans for releasing an electric car. This was enough to give people hope that Ferrari could find a way to keep itself off the electrification train, but it turns out the Italians might actually be running at full speed trying to catch it.



The first obvious sign came earlier this year when the company



Now, thanks to what John Elkann - the current Ferrari CEO - said in a recent



The CEO did his best to avoid talking about an all-electric Ferrari model explicitly - and did a very good job at it - yet it's clear the company isn't blind to everything that's going on around it. With sales of cars using internal combustion engines set to be banned in the world's most important markets in less than two decades, it's not like it really has a choice.



It doesn't, but it sounds like the Italians are going to push the moment of full conversion as far away as possible, focusing on improving their hybrid vehicles in the meantime.



"And all what we've learned in the hybridization [...], [is] really giving us the opportunity of unchartered waters in terms of what we could see applied. I also think that the opportunity set that we have as Ferrari is really one we're having the opportunity of having a much wider set of technologies, of which electrification is one, will enable us to be even more inventive and innovative," John Elkann said.



It sounds to us like EV technology stealthily, in parallel with (and helped by) its hybrid models. The idea is to have a competitive BEV product ready when the market will demand it, but no sooner than that. That's probably the best course of action Ferrari can take right now since making the transition too abrupt, even if successful from a technological stance, could still alienate some of its core audience.



