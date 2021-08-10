5 First Lamborghini Centenario in the U.S. Arrives at Newport Beach

3 First Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Gets "Unboxed" in America

2 Lamborghini Centenario Gets Forgiato Wheels In Japan, Looks Crazy

More on this:

2017 Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Could Be Your Personal Italian Bullet Train

Built in celebration of what would have been Ferruccio Lamborghini’s 100th birthday, the Centenario came out in 2016 and was produced in very limited numbers. 15 photos



Recently serviced by Lamborghini of Newport Beach, this



Having been kept away from the road and track pretty much all its life, it presents itself in gorgeous condition. The two-tone exterior combines Blue Cepheus Pearlescent and Blue Hera, complemented by the hand-painted silver accents.



Inside, it sports carbon fiber bucket seats wrapped in black Alcantara, with light blue contrast stitching and piping, and boasts more carbon fiber elements, and a central infotainment system.



Since it is based on the Aventador, HP (770 PS / 566 kW ) at 8,500 rpm, which enables the limited edition Italian supercar to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds. Top speed exceeds 217 mph (350 kph).



As for the ‘where’, ‘when’, and ‘how much’ questions, these were answer by



The auction house estimates that it might fetch between $2 and $2.5 million, which is high-end supercar territory, as that kind of money could otherwise get you a Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, Porsche 918, or a Only 20 Coupes and as many Roadster ever saw the light of day, including this example estimated to be one of only 9 to have made it to the United States.Recently serviced by Lamborghini of Newport Beach, this Centenario Roadster was granted a U.S. visa back in 2017, and has since covered only 863 miles (1,389 km).Having been kept away from the road and track pretty much all its life, it presents itself in gorgeous condition. The two-tone exterior combines Blue Cepheus Pearlescent and Blue Hera, complemented by the hand-painted silver accents.Inside, it sports carbon fiber bucket seats wrapped in black Alcantara, with light blue contrast stitching and piping, and boasts more carbon fiber elements, and a central infotainment system.Since it is based on the Aventador, the Centenario uses the same naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12. The engine produces 759(770 PS / 566) at 8,500 rpm, which enables the limited edition Italian supercar to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds. Top speed exceeds 217 mph (350 kph).As for the ‘where’, ‘when’, and ‘how much’ questions, these were answer by Mecum , which has listed it as a ‘main attraction’ for their Monterey auction. The Centenario Roadster, which is accompanied by two keys, a car cover, battery tender, and the original books and tools, will go under the hammer between August 12 and 14.The auction house estimates that it might fetch between $2 and $2.5 million, which is high-end supercar territory, as that kind of money could otherwise get you a Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, Porsche 918, or a Bugatti Veyron with not so many miles on the clock.