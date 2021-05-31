Ferrari Simoom SUV Rendering Is the Purosangue We All Wanted, but Will Never Get

4 868-HP Mansory F8XX Is Ferrari Going Green the Right Way, Shmee Reckons

For a very long time, Ferrari's SUV/crossover project was kept completely under wraps, which means nobody knew anything about what would undoubtedly be the company's most controversial project, at least in modern times. 20 photos



That would be all the SUV we need from Ferrari, but



Ironically enough, it may turn out that all these renders we've seen picturing supercars on not-so-tall stilts are wrong on every level, with the actual vehicle having a much more toned-down design and a much lower ground clearance. So, not only will it not look particularly exciting, but it won't even be capable of acting like an SUV.



It's not like people would take their Ferrari SUVs off-road or anything—how many times have you come across a Lamborghini



Well, if the carmaker won't follow this recipe, we at least have the independent artists of this world to show us what could have been. On this occasion, we have



To be entirely fair to Dejan, he calls his project "Simoom", which is the name of a hot wind filled with sand that blasts through the deserts of North Africa and Arabia, so he's not exactly trying to preview THE Ferrari SUV, but just one generic such model the company could build. Or maybe he started work on his project and got word of what the Purosangue is likely to end up looking, so instead of dropping everything, he decided to rename it—we'll never know.



What we do know because it's sitting right in front of our eyes is that Dejan's Simoom looks very close to what every one of us pictured the Purosangue would. It doesn't take that many cues from any current Ferrari model—you could argue its taillights are similar to



It's easy to imagine how people would have found ways to enjoy the Simoom, too. It wouldn't have been an off-roader, but rather that Speculations abounded, and for a reasonably long time, we all hoped Ferrari was half-joking about the model and the Purosangue would turn out to be nothing more than a jacked-up GTC4Lusso —a four-wheel-drive front mid-engine supercar with four seats and the ground clearance of a regular sedan or something.That would be all thewe need from Ferrari, but it now looks as though the Italians have gone into full practicality mode, if not exactly in the off-road space. Indeed, the first pictures of the Purosangue mule make it seem more like an oversized hatchback than an actual SUV, but whatever it looks like, it's definitely not something we would associate with Ferrari.Ironically enough, it may turn out that all these renders we've seen picturing supercars on not-so-tall stilts are wrong on every level, with the actual vehicle having a much more toned-down design and a much lower ground clearance. So, not only will it not look particularly exciting, but it won't even be capable of acting like an SUV.It's not like people would take their Ferrari SUVs off-road or anything—how many times have you come across a Lamborghini Urus on a trail? Still, people tend to love the aggressive look of a bigger, taller car, especially if it has some crazy aero elements and the sexy design we would expect (or even demand) from Ferrari.Well, if the carmaker won't follow this recipe, we at least have the independent artists of this world to show us what could have been. On this occasion, we have Dejan Hristo from Macedonia's capital city of Skopje uploading his view on what a high-riding model from Ferrari should look like. And, we have to say, we've seen a lot worse than this (including the spy shots of the actual Purosangue).To be entirely fair to Dejan, he calls his project "Simoom", which is the name of a hot wind filled with sand that blasts through the deserts of North Africa and Arabia, so he's not exactly trying to preview THE Ferrari SUV, but just one generic such model the company could build. Or maybe he started work on his project and got word of what the Purosangue is likely to end up looking, so instead of dropping everything, he decided to rename it—we'll never know.What we do know because it's sitting right in front of our eyes is that Dejan's Simoom looks very close to what every one of us pictured the Purosangue would. It doesn't take that many cues from any current Ferrari model—you could argue its taillights are similar to Roma 's if you must—and yet it feels very much like a Maranello product. And since this is a completely new segment for the Italian carmaker, giving it its own personality could have actually made sense.It's easy to imagine how people would have found ways to enjoy the Simoom, too. It wouldn't have been an off-roader, but rather that Ferrari you could drive hard on the kind of roads other Ferraris would lose a wheel and the front spoiler if you tried to. It would be the supercar of SUVs, even more so than the Lamborghini Urus, but it looks like we're going to have to wait for a model other than the Purosangue if we're ever going to get that. And the "if" is starting to seem bigger and bigger.