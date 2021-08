Iconic 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Is Reborn as 37-MPH, $110k Scale Replica EV

kW

Born no less than 64 years ago, it is safe to say that Ferrari’s 250 Testa Rossa occupies a special place in racing history. The general one, not necessarily the Prancing Horse one. With victories all over the world – from the 24 Hours of Le Mans to Targa Florio and the 1000 Km Buenos Aires – nothing was stopping these wonders back in the day.Nowadays their pedigree and inherent scarcity have ensured a special place in auction history as well. And Ferrari knows that very well, so it has decided to reinvent the 250 into a special project called Testa Rossa J. The final letter comes from “Junior,” as we are dealing with somethingThat would be the company’s all-new, highly collectible, limited-edition electric-powered scale replica . It comes at 75% of the size and a fraction of the cost for the real deal. Being an official endeavor, of course, we have a “faithful reproduction” of the original 250 Testa Rossa from 1957. Just 299 vehicles will be produced, but that’s still a much wider availability compared to its epic ancestor.Not to mention the affordability. While a starting price of €93,000 ($109,304 at the current exchange rates) might sound like a lot for a junior car, it’s a bargain as far as Ferraris – of any age – are concerned. Sure, it’s not going to win any races with the maximum speed of 60 kph / 37 mph.But it’s also emissions-free, and the electric motor is fed by three batteries for a total range of around 56 miles (90 km). Additionally, it can be enjoyed by Ferrari Tifosi of many ages, thanks to its embedded Novice (1/ 20 kph or 12.4 mph), Comfort (4 kW / 45 kph or 28 mph), Sport, and Race (over 60 kph / 37 mph) modes.